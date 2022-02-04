Smoke will likely be visible in Cloverdale Friday, stemming from a prescribed burn at the Porterfield Creek Open Space.
In a Nixle alert Thursday, the Cloverdale Police Department advised residents that the Northern Sonoma County Fire was planning a scheduled prescribed burn on Friday, Feb. 4th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fire personnel will be on the scene to oversee the prescribed burning. Residents advised that some smoke will be generated from the prescribed burning.
The park, including all trails, will be closed to visitors during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.