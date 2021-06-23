Long distance cyclist Jesse Pine was greeted by members of the Cloverdale Rotary Club Wednesday morning, June 23, as he passed through Cloverdale en route to Willits. He was escorted by Healdsburg Rotarians.
Pine is riding from Zephyr Cove, NV, to Homer Alaska to raise funds for Shelter Box. Shelter Box is a global nonprofit organization providing shelter after natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis and hurricanes. They also provide refugee shelter.
Pine's parents became interested in Shelter Box several years ago and as a young man, Pine visited the world headquarters in Cornwall, England. From the impact of that visit he sought a way to help. So the avid outdoorsman is taking the summer off for a 65-day, 3,700 mile trek visiting Rotary Clubs along the way. His goal is to raise $100,000.
On the fourth day of the expedition, Pine has raised close to $10,000. Each Shelter Box costs $1,000 and contains family-sized tents specially designed to withstand the elements and provide people with a temporary refuge until they are able to start rebuilding their homes. The kits also contain the items that help transform shelter into a home, like cooking sets, solar lights and activity kits for children.
Pine deals in Commercial Real Estate in Denver, Colorado, when not satisfying his urge for wanderlust. On graduation from college in 2013 he embarked on a 100 day tour of Europe using a rail pass and with his future wife in 2017 traveled around the world. Closer to home, Pine has bagged 46 of Colorado’s 58 storied 14ers. (Peaks 14,000 feet high) His boss is an avid cyclist and Pine’s wife agreed the best time for a trip like this is before starting a family.
Pine is doing this solo. There’s no support team following behind in a van. His initial plan was to average 70 miles per day. He now thinks that 60 may be more realistic. His route takes the backroads.
From Healdsburg, Pine and Rotarians Jim Brenton, Andy Elkind and Norm Fujita traveled North on Chiquita, west on Lytton Springs, Right on Dry Creek, Left on Lambert Bridge, Right on West Dry Creek, Right on Yoakum Bridge, Left on Dry Creek and Right on Dutcher Creek to downtown Cloverdale where they were greeted by Cloverdale Rotary President Kevin Kostoff, Past President Bob Cox, Secretary Mark Thayer, Cloverdale Rotary Foundation chair Michelle Caspary and member Al Myers. The Cloverdale Club has sponsored at least one box every year for some time.
For more information on Shelter Box or to donate go to: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/rideforshelter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.