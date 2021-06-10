In an announcement sent to SoCoNews, United Church of Cloverdale announced the installation of its new pastor, Reverend Jen Collins, in a ceremony scheduled for June 12 at 10 a.m.
"Pastor Jen accepted her ministry a few short months into the pandemic. Addressing the uncertainties and anxieties, she has creatively guided us through virtual meetings, bible studies and worship services. We are now offering in-person and live Zoom worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m. Recorded services are available on YouTube," states the announcement.
The installation on Saturday will be viewable over Zoom, as well as in person at the church. The church will be celebrating Pastor Jen's installation on June 27. Those with questions are asked to contact the church at 707-894-2039, https://www.uccloverdale.org/, or on Facebook to learn more.
