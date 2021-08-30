Cloverdale's senior center will be closed this week out of an abundance of caution due to the current COVID-19 case rates.
The Cloverdale Senior Center announced Aug. 22 that it planned to close for a week, through Aug. 30. However, an update from the center extended the closure further.
In an update on social media, the center said the closure is being done out of an abundance of caution and is related to the role that grandparents often play when students head back to school.
"Our closure has to do with children going back to school, and many grandparents help out with their care. Young children are unable to vaccinate at this time, and other children may not be vaccinated due to their parent’s choice," said the center's update. "We want to wait out the incubation period, up to 10 days, and reassess what the COVID-positive case rate looks like and decide then if we will remain closed longer. We are choosing to error on the side of caution to keep our seniors safe. We are not through this yet and still have come so far."
"We will continue to be a resource and staff will be available by phone to serve our community," said Melanie Hall, the center's program manager. "There will continue to be COVID testing on Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Curative in our front yard as well as food distribution through Redwood Empire Food Bank, Thursday, Sept. 2, 10-11 a.m."
Those with urgent matters are asked to call the center at 707-894-4826
