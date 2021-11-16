To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Washington Middle School who were named Student of the Month and Eagle Award Winner for the first quarter. 

5th Grade

Eagle Award:  Alexis Silva

5th Grade Eagle Award Alexis Silva.jpg

Alexis Silver received the Eagle Award for fifth grade.

Students of the month

June Schriner 

Mira Chesters-Szach J

Jeremiyah Mean 

Joshua Craig

Issabella Demattei

Gwen Falleri

5th Grade SOM.jpg

Fifth grade students of the month for Washington School.

6th Grade

Eagle Award:  Phoenix Williams

6th Grade Eagle Award Phoenix Williams.jpg

Phoenix Williams received the Eagle Award for sixth grade.

Students of the Month

Marixsel Gomez 

Lily Farrer

Evan Robletto

Mya McCutchan      

Tristan Huls

Monica Gaona

Delilah Driggers

Alexis Velarde

6th Grade SOM.jpg

Sixth grade students of the month for Washington School.

7th Grade

Eagle Award:  Elizabeth Silva

7th Grade Eagle Award Elizabeth Silva.jpg

Elizabeth Silva received the Eagle Award for seventh grade.

Students of the Month

Samuel Fincher

Lauren Orozco

Perla Rodriguez

Jayden Jackson

Juan Godinez

Lexi Hernandez

7th Grade SOM.jpg

Seventh grade students of the month for Washington School.

8th Grade

Eagle Award: Aubree Santana

8th Grade Eagle Award Aubree Santana.jpg

Aubree Santana received the Eagle Award for eighth grade.

Students of the Month

Nancy Rodriquez 

Miguel Moreno

Andres Martinez

Kamryn Huls

Guadalupe Espinoza

Anthony Smith

Eduardo Ramirez

Reagan Williams

Octavio Ixtas

Lily Duong

8th Grade SOM.jpg

Eighth grade students of the month for Washington School.

