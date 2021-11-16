To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Washington Middle School who were named Student of the Month and Eagle Award Winner for the first quarter.
5th Grade
Eagle Award: Alexis Silva
Students of the month
June Schriner
Mira Chesters-Szach J
Jeremiyah Mean
Joshua Craig
Issabella Demattei
Gwen Falleri
6th Grade
Eagle Award: Phoenix Williams
Students of the Month
Marixsel Gomez
Lily Farrer
Evan Robletto
Mya McCutchan
Tristan Huls
Monica Gaona
Delilah Driggers
Alexis Velarde
7th Grade
Eagle Award: Elizabeth Silva
Students of the Month
Samuel Fincher
Lauren Orozco
Perla Rodriguez
Jayden Jackson
Juan Godinez
Lexi Hernandez
8th Grade
Eagle Award: Aubree Santana
Students of the Month
Nancy Rodriquez
Miguel Moreno
Andres Martinez
Kamryn Huls
Guadalupe Espinoza
Anthony Smith
Eduardo Ramirez
Reagan Williams
Octavio Ixtas
Lily Duong
