To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Washington Middle School who were named Student of the Month and Eagle Award Winner for the second quarter. Scroll through the gallery above to see the students with their awards.

5th Grade

5th Grade Eagle Award Winner Cooper Llapitan.jpg

Cooper Llapitan

Eagle Award:  Cooper Llapitan

Students of the month

Alexis Silva

Issabella DeMattei

Major Langston

Jeremiyah Mean

Jessa Jackson

Evelyn Galvan

6th Grade

6th Grade Eagle Award Katie Soriano.jpg

Katie Soriano

Eagle Award:  Katie Soriano

Students of the Month

Erick Mendoza 

Yaneli Lopez 

Gunner Mack 

Taylor Kurpinsky

Brody Villavicencio 

Wyatt Clark 

7th Grade

Eagle Award:  Chase Tilghman

7th Grade Eagle Award Chase Tilghman.jpg

Chase Tilghman

Students of the Month

Leopoldo Soto-Granillo

Audrey Quiroz

Montserrat Ruiz

Logan Camara

Valeria Anguiano

Austin Axel

8th Grade

Eagle Award: Lily Duong

8th Grade Eagle Award Lily Duong.jpg

Lily Duong

Students of the Month

Marisol Hernandez Garcia

Jorge Rodriguez

Isaac Cardenas

Gavin Falleri

Angela Ramirez

Yazmin Meza

Connor Ambrosi

Alex Ponce 

