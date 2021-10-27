With Halloween swiftly approaching, Cloverdale is pulling out all of the stops — downtown trick-or-treating, a trunk-or-treat and a parade, there’s something for everyone.
We’ve compiled a list of all of the Halloween events going on in town this week.
And, to complete the weekend, there’s also going to be a Día de los Muertos celebration in the Cloverdale Plaza on Saturday. A full article about the event can be found here.
Friday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. — Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Cloverdale
The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trick-or-treat event in downtown Cloverdale, where kids can go to a host of downtown businesses to collect candy. According to the Chamber, participating businesses include (scroll down for a full map):
LIFT Cycle & Health
State Farm- Erica Bishop
Erin Mavis
Heart City
First Street Barber Shop
Encore Dance Theatre Cloverdale
Wolf House
Bella Moda Hair Studio
Berry Financial & Insurance Solutions
The Outpost
Cloverdale Creamery
I. See. Optical
Dahlia & Sage Market
Golden Lux
Nuestra Comunidad
Chamber of Commerce
MOE’s Eagles Nest
Papa's Pizza
Connected to the trick-or-treating is an event hosted behind Erica Bishop’s State Farm office in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Bishop co-leads a team with Kristi Shehan, owner of The Villas Assisted Living, and Trevor Ambrosini, owner of Rockin’ A Adventure Cafe.
The event is located in the parking lot behind State Farm and is described as being a photo opportunity with “the world’s only vegetarian werewolf.”
During the downtown trick-or-treating, Encore Dance Theatre will also be handing out free Halloween costumes.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. — 2nd annual Lighted Halloween Parade
A lighted Halloween parade will be winding through Cloverdale on Saturday, starting at Jefferson School, heading to the Citrus Fair, going down Washington Street and ending at Cloverdale High School.
The parade is being organized by Kristi Shehan of The Villas Assisted Living as part of Team Cloverdale - Awakening Alzheimers. To participate or get more information, contact Shehan at thevillascloverdale@gmail.com.
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. — Trunk or Treat at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair
The Cloverdale Citrus Fair is once again hosting Cloverdale’s trunk or treat festivities. Trunk set-up is from 3-4 p.m. and the trunk or treat is from 4-7 p.m.
According to the Citrus Fair, those who want to participate by dressing up their car and handing out candy can head on down to the Citrus Fair on trunk or treat day. Trunk hosts must be masked and have hand sanitizer with them.
