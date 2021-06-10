The Cloverdale Arts Alliance announced the lineup for Friday Night Live (FNL) this week. Cloverdale’s summer concert series is coming back with an amended schedule this year — the first FNL will be on July 2 and the season will wrap on Oct. 1.
According to the lineup announcement from Cloverdale Arts Alliance Executive Director Mark Tharrington, this year’s season will continue the tradition of having downtown food vendors, local wines and beers, as well as a street faire of local items and activities. The street fair opens at 6 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s who’s playing the Plaza this season:
July 2 – Maxx Cabello Jr
Genre: Rhythm n Blues
Winery Sponsor: Kelley & Young
Concert Sponsor: Calpine at the Geysers
The American music flame will never go out as long as young artists such as Maxx Cabello Jr. take the torch and keep it burning. Straight out of the South Bay, this quiet-spoken young man turns into a powerful and captivating artist when he begins to play the guitar. We expect his star to be on the rise in the musical sky before long. His shades of music are reminiscent of the most renowned guitarists of our time. In his work are the inspirations of Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana, but Maxx definitely adds his own artistry showing only influences by the guitar legends. His hard driving method of playing is accomplished as well as energetic. His singing is clear and strong as he expresses his music with sensitivity and honesty giving him a very recognizable voice.
July 9 – Kingsborough
Website: Kingsboroughmusic.com
Genre: Rock n Roll
Winery Sponsors: Unti Vineyards, Paradise Ridge Winery
Concert Sponsor: Eagle Tech Collision & Towing
Frontman Billy Kingsborough and lead guitarist Alex Leach of San Francisco’s Kingsborough are determined to connect with audiences both on record and on stage. Influenced by the sounds and songwriting of The Beatles, The Black Keys and Led Zeppelin, Kingsborough form a bond with fans by unleashing a brand of potent rock n’ roll that No Depression calls “laced with a vintage elegance that appeals to an ever-changing audience.” Kingsborough’s infectious live energy has earned them opening slots for Dorothy, Joan Jett, Robert Cray and ZZ Top.
July 16 – B-Side Players
Website: thebsideplayers.com
Genre: Latin Global Funk
Winery Sponsors: Goldeneye, Migration
Concert Sponsors: Bob Scott & Tim McDonald, Cloverdale Ace Hardware
The B-Side Players have been laying down their own inimitable Latin global funk since they came together in 1994. Their incendiary live shows have defined them as local favorites with 10 San Diego Music awards. The B-Side Players make music without borders or boundaries, exploring the multifaceted grooves of Latin America and the Caribbean, incorporating the sounds of Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico and Brazil with the funk, rock, jazz and hip-hop rhythms of their homeland.
July 23 – Mestizo Beat Quintet
Website: https://mestizobeat.com/
Genre: Afro-Latin Soul
Winery Sponsor: Murphy-Goode
Concert Sponsor: Papa's Pizza, Val & Neena Hanchett
Mestizo Beat is an Afro-Latin Soul Ensemble based out of Los Angeles, CA. They are an instrumental group that blend the sounds of early 70’s Funk & Soul, Latin Jazz, Afrobeat, Psychedelic Rock and Hip-Hop. The group is highly inspired by artists such as War, James Brown and The J.B.’s, Mongo Santamaria, Fela Kuti, Parliament Funkadelic and The Meters. The band’s music carries a certain sense of nostalgia, using their creativity to fuse the old with the new, constantly paying homage to the greats who came before.
July 30 – David Luning Band
Website: davidluning.com
Genre: Americana
Winery Sponsor: Rodney Strong Vineyards
Concert Sponsor: Delores & Gary Arabian
“Rebellious troubadour” as called by Rolling Stone, David Luning is celebrated for his compelling, dynamic live performances sharing the stage with Tedeschi Trucks, Chris Isaak, Robert Earl Keen, Jay Leno, Son Volt, Jackie Greene among others. Luning writes, records and performs all original songs. He can entertain and delight large crowds, performing solo with just guitar and harmonica. For this show, Luning will be joined by his killer band, comprised of Dave Sampson, Ben Dubin and Linden Reed.
August 6 – The Commonheart
Website: thecommonheart.com
Genre: Rock n Soul
Winery Sponsors: Gary Farrell Winery, Dry Creek Vineyard
Concert Sponsor: Moe's Eagles Nest Deli, W Real Estate
Live and in the studio, the Pittsburgh-based collective is offering feel-good positivity, Golden Rule messaging, and sweat-soaked performances that nimbly ease through blues, vintage soul, and rock. The nonet is bonded by familial-like ties and a desire to foster spiritual uplift. Among its ranks are female backup singers, drums, bass, guitar, a horn section and keyboards. Out front is Clinton, a lightning bolt charismatic front man with dynamically expressive pipes that effortlessly traverse bluesy pleading, and honeyed balladeering.
August 13 – Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings
Website: roy-rogers.com
Genre: Slide Guitar Blues
Winery Sponsor: Pine Mountain Vineyards
Concert Sponsors: Cloverdale Edward Jones, Russ Bertuccelli & Joanne Menapace
Roy Rogers is one of the premier slide guitarists performing today. He is also an internationally acclaimed producer, having produced recordings for John Lee Hooker (4 GRAMMY Nominations and 2 GRAMMY Awards) and Ramblin' Jack Elliott (2 GRAMMY Nominations). He has received numerous accolades for his songwriting (GRAMMY Nomination for ‘Song for Jessica’ ), as well as his work on movie soundtracks and television. For nearly 30 years Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings have continued to bring the blues to its legions to fans around the world. Like his namesake, Rogers is a singer himself, and also a master slide guitarist with a distinctive and instantly recognizable style
August 20 – Full Moonalice
Website: moonalice.com
Genre: Jam Band
Winery Sponsor: Knotty Vines
Concert Sponsors: Mark Jain & Danielle Civitillo, Exchange Bank
The Moonalice ethos runs deep through the veins of this star studded, iconic rock band. The original five players – comprised of John Molo (Bruce Hornsby & The Range, John Fogerty, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Other Ones, David Nelson Band), Barry Sless (Phil Lesh & Friends, David Nelson Band, Kingfish, Cowboy Jazz), Roger McNamee (Guff, The Engineers, Random Axes, Flying Other Brothers), Pete Sears (Sam Gopal Dream, Rod Stewart, Jefferson Starship, Jerry Garcia, Hot Tuna, John Lee Hooker, David Nelson Band, Phil Lesh & Friends), and Jason Crosby (Robert Randolph & Susan Tedeschi) – are legends in their own right. Now coming into a new decade, the original Moonalice lineup will now include The New Chambers Brothers and T Sisters for a new comprised cast of musicians billed Full Moonalice.
August 27 – Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
Website: www.tommycastro.com
Genre: Electric Blues
Winery Sponsor: Reynoso Vineyards
Concert Sponsors: Reuser, Inc
Blues great, Tommy Castro has performed all over the world, earning countless fans with his legendary, sweat-drenched, exhilarating live shows. Castro’s band, The Painkillers—bassist Randy McDonald, drummer Bowen Brown and keyboardist Michael Emerson—have now been playing together over five years. After hundreds of live shows, they have coalesced into one of the telepathically tightest units Castro has ever assembled, making them one of the most in-demand live roots music acts performing today.
September 3 – Royal Jelly Jive
Website: royaljellyjive.com
Genre: Soul-Jive
Winery Sponsors: Goldeneye, Migration
Concert Sponsors: Ray's Food Place, Empire Mini Storage
An intoxicating mixed drink of hard swingin’ soul-jive, Royal Jelly Jive dives deep head-first into the old school throwback sounds of the 1940's with a groovy new twist. Rapturous horns, sleek bass, elegant keys and swingin’ cymbals are just some of the sweet tastes you may devour if you’re lucky enough to catch them. All fronted by the sultry and soulful vocals of Lauren Bjelde, this band will have you stompin’ your feet with crooked delight until the moon comes back up again.
September 10 – The Brothers Comatose
Website: thebrotherscomatose.com
Genre: Americana
Winery Sponsor: Saini Vineyards
Concert Sponsor: Erica Bishop/State Farm Insurance, Erin Mavis Clothing
Whether traveling to gigs on horseback or by tour bus, Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose forge their own path with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music. The five-piece string band is anything but a traditional acoustic outfit with their fierce musicianship and rowdy, rock concert-like shows.
The Brothers Comatose is comprised of brothers Ben Morrison (guitar, vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo, vocals), Scott Padden (bass, vocals), Philip Brezina (violin), and Greg Fleischut (mandolin). When they’re not headlining The Fillmore for a sold-out show or appearing at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the band is out on the road performing across America, Canada, Australia, and hosting their very own music festival, Comatopia, in the Sierra foothills.
September 17 – Dirty Cello
Website: dirtycello.com
Genre: Blues & Bluegrass
Winery Sponsors: Pedroncelli Winery, Ridge Vineyards
Concert Sponsor: David McChesney
From China to Italy, and all over the U.S., Dirty Cello brings the world a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass. Led by vivacious cross-over cellist, Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello is cello like you’ve never heard before. From down home blues with a wailing cello to virtuosic stompin’ bluegrass, Dirty Cello is a band that gets your heart thumping and your toes tapping!
September 24 – The Highway Poets
Website: highwaypoetsmusic.com
Genre: Rock n Soul
Winery Sponsor: Carpenter Wines
Formed in the hills of small-town Petaluma, The Highway Poets fuse a Rock, Soul and Blues sound with Folk instruments and soul inspired song crafting. The resulting sound is fresh, creative and eclectic.
The Highway Poets have shared the stage with artists like Black Crowes, Lucinda Williams, Jackie Green, ALO, Hot Buttered Rum and California Honeydrops, as well as winning several Bay Area music awards. The traveling troubadours make long lasting fans and inspire every room they play. They've played High Sierra Music Festival, Kate Wolf Festival, Juan de Fuca Festival, Far West Festival and headlined Rivertown Revival Festival, among others.
October 1 – Sabor De Mi Cuba
Website: carlitosmedrano.com
Genre: Cuban Salsa
Winery Sponsor: Pellegrini Vineyards
Concert Sponsors: Geoff & Nancy Dalwin
After extensive participation in various musical groups, Carlitos Medrano decided to start his own project with local Bay Area musicians; Cuban-style salsa performed by Sabor De Mi Cuba where he debuts his musical talents through original songwriting and composition. The fundamental characteristics of this project are fusions of Afro-Cuban roots influenced by world music. Sabor De Mi Cuba hopes to bring forth edginess to local exponents of music in the Bay Area.
