Public art is not an art “form.” Its size can be huge or small. Its shape can be abstract or realistic (or both), and it may be cast, carved, built, assembled, or painted. It can be site-specific or stand in contrast to its surroundings. It’s public — everyone has access to public art. It’s directly in the public sphere and not confined to galleries or museum. Public art is the unique association of how it is made, where it is and what it means.
Public art enriches Cloverdale’s physical environments, bringing streetscapes to life. It also adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of the community. Public art contributes to a community’s identity, fosters community pride a sense of belonging, and enhances the quality of life for its residents and visitors
Locally, public art positively impacts the amount of foot traffic for surrounding local businesses
Art positively impacts mood.
The talent and creativity of the many sculptors, whose sculptures have graced the streets of Cloverdale, have kept the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail alive for 17 years. Peruse ”Past Trails” at the trail’s website, www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.com, to enjoy the artistry of past sculptors.
