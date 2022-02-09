Claudine Pardi (Fonnest), passed away on December 6th, 2021 after a battle with many health issues. Claudine went to school in Cloverdale and was a longtime worker at HiFi. She loved her friends and family immensely and will be greatly missed by so many.
She is survived by many loving individuals, including her daughter, Trina Gomon, granddaughter, Becca Musgrave, brothers, Roger Fonnest, Bruce Fonnest, Brian Reck, Jerry Reck, her sisters, Bonnie Adams, and Jackie Claus. She was predeceased by her parents, Claudia Reck, Norris Fonnest, and brother Douglas Fonnest.
We are working on a celebration gathering sometime in the spring, details to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.