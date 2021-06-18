This lovely, loving lady, cherished mom to Bob (Heather) and Dianne, adored wife to Bob Rossi, died peacefully at Eden Villa home in Pleasanton on June 6.
She was a wonderful example of a kind person, who always had a smile on her face, and a positive and supportive word for everyone. Her favorite lines were “Everything will be just fine” and “It doesn’t cost anything to smile.”
Her four grandchildren Robert Benjamin (Jacque), Freddie Linn, Adrian (Kari), and Jessica (Joe Penrod) will miss her dearly. She was also graced with four great grandchildren: Jaela, Avery, and Kendall (RB and Jacque’s) and Oliver (3 Months) (Jessica and Joe’s) and a new one on the way for Adrian and Kari. All of them brought pure joy and a smile to her face when they visited her.
Some of the most memorable and fun parts of her life were the cherished summer holidays at the family home in Asti with their college friends and their children: the Hernings, the Campbells, the Schwingers, the McCarthys, and the Dicks.
Her best friend from grammar school at Star of the Sea, Sister Frannie Horan always enjoyed lunch and laughs whenever they got together at the family home in San Francisco.
She is now reunited with the pre-deceased love of her life, good-looking Bob Rossi (4/16/2014) and her friends and relatives: Anita Dicks (sister) and Charlie and Jean Bulotti (great times at Tahoe and playing bridge).
We will always miss both Mom and Dad as we enjoy eating the famous Asti beans and salami sandwiches along with the marinated leg of lamb on the BBQ.
The trips to the river and later on at the pool were always the highlights of the Asti experience. You savored your final days enjoying delicious Asti orange juice "Mana from Heaven!"
Thank you for showing us all the true Camelot Love Story of 72 years of kindness and respect in your married life to your loving husband, Bob Rossi.
The services and burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma on Monday June 28 at 11 a.m. and followed by a reception at 1 p.m. at the Par 3 Poplar Creek Restaurant at Coyote Point.
