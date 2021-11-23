Geraldine Perrelli Holt passed away on Nov. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born in Gilroy, CA in 1935, to Italian immigrants, she was raised to value family and education. She was class valedictorian at Gilroy High School and graduated from UC Berkely in 1957. She married her college sweetheart in 1961 and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Geri had the opportunity to live in many places, including San Francisco, Hong Kong, Connecticut, Toronto and ultimately Healdsburg. She enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends.
In 1982, she and her husband John settled down in Healdsburg, where they created a large community of friends. For 25 years, Geri provided bookkeeping services to local businesses, and she participated in many community events and organizations. She enjoyed tennis, golf, bridge, singing with the choir, gardening, Ikibana (Japanese flower arranging) and cheering on the Giants and 49ers. She and John enjoyed supporting many local non-profits and always attended fundraisers, especially when they could sneak in a dance or two. They both particularly enjoyed jazz and symphony concerts and attended all the local plays and musicals.
Geri was the consummate host and never blinked an eye when her children showed up with friends and/or animals. Many of the animals and friends stayed even after her children left. Having been raised in a family of engineers, Geri was never afraid to tackle a household project and could often be seen under the sink fixing something. She was an amazing cook and entertainer. We will miss her gentle smiling face and delicious food. Underneath her quiet exterior was a strong, stubborn woman who fought hard to survive in her last years with courage and grace.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Evelyn Perrelli. She will be greatly missed by her husband, John Holt; her children, Karen Holt, Gregory Holt, John Holt Jr. and his wife, Jane Del Pierro; her grandchildren, Damian Holt, Stella Waag, and Fergus Waag; her sister, Florence Perry; and countless nieces and nephews. Mom, Rest In Peace.
A funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Healdsburg on Saturday, December 4th at 2pm with a short reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her name to the Sonoma Council on Aging, your local hospice foundation, or a non-profit of your choice.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
SoCoNews Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.