May 4, 1925 – June 26, 2021
Iva Maybelle (Breaks) Williams was born and spent her entire life in Sebastopol until the past few years, living at Betsy’s Care Home in Santa Rosa. Maybelle married John David Williams in 1943 and had two children, Diane Louise (Williams) Crosby and David John Williams.
In 1960 John and Maybelle joined forces with relatives J. Ralph Stone and Stuart Stone to purchase Art Point Studios, where John had been employed since 1941. Maybelle became the Art Director of the firm and was responsible for many innovative wedding invitations and social forms, offering color and scented items in the industry for the very first time. Their success allowed them to become world travelers and enjoy the fruits of their labor. One of Maybelle’s fondest memories was being baptized in the Jordan River.
In recent years Maybelle became a born again Christian and witnessed miracles from her faith that could not have been achieved by human merit. As a result, Maybelle would like to offer to everyone her favorite passage from the Bible that summarizes the gift to those that accept Jesus sacrifice on the cross for our sins:
For by grace are you saved through faith;
and that not of yourselves:
it is the gift of God.
Not of works, lest any man should boast.
-Ephesians 2:8-9
There will be no funeral or graveside service due to COVID-19. Maybelle asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Family Bible Radio of Oakland, California.
