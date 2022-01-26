Jean Morikawa Mukaida

Jean, a lifelong resident of Sonoma County, passed away at the age of 87 on January 10, 2022, in Healdsburg, CA. She is survived by son Patrick Mukaida, daughter Carole Nichols and her husband George Nichols, all of Healdsburg. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 55 years, George Tsuneto Mukaida. Jean was born to Sasuke and Wasa Morikawa on December 17, 1934. During World War II, she was interned with many of her family members in Amache, CO. Jean graduated from Healdsburg High School and Santa Rosa Junior College. She worked as a legal secretary for Judge John Condit and once her children were both in school, she became an instructional aide for the Healdsburg School District. She particularly enjoyed working with children to improve their reading skills. In retirement, Jean enjoyed puttering in the yard, walking to the Healdsburg Plaza with George to listen to music or going to the Healdsburg Farmers Market. She also enjoyed visiting with numerous longtime friends. Jean’s brothers Tom, Roy, Joe, Don and George Morikawa and sisters Harriet Graham and Mary Mori, all passed before her. In addition to her children, Jean is survived by sisters-in-law True Morikawa, Matsumi Sugiyama, Nancy Yoshioka, Judy Yokoyama and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Healdsburg Senior Living Community for the 8 ½ years of care she received there. Thanks also to Drs. Ed Neal, Tom Neal and Bruce Deas. It is hoped that a gathering celebrating Jean’s life can be held later.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Enmanji Buddhist Temple, 1200 Gravenstein Highway South, Sebastopol, CA 95472 or the Healdsburg Education Foundation,
