“We need to be reminded sometimes that a sun rise last but a few minutes. But its beauty can burn in our hearts eternally.” R.A. Salvatore
Jordan “Jordy” “JordJord” was born in Chico, California in 1991. Jordan attended Fort Ross and Brook Haven Elementary Schools, graduated from Analy High School in 2009, and went on to attend Santa Rosa Junior College. He was raised by his loving parents, Tara and Daniel Rubin and Stuart and Laurie Mitchell. His life was filled with a house full of extraordinary, loving siblings: Michael, Joshua, and Evan Rubin, Elisha & Kim Knapp and Angel Lance.
Jordan was a very happy, healthy, and smart child. He loved to learn about nature and when it came to reptiles, dinosaurs, birds of prey, and especially sharks, he was an expert. He could identify many species and loved pouring over books to expand his knowledge. One of his favorite books was “Dinotopia”, a gorgeously illustrated fantasy of a land where people harmoniously lived with dinosaurs. Jordan also loved being told stories and was an excellent listener and co-creator. He especially loved the Harry Potter books, and even the 400-page classic, “The Yearling”.
From an early age, Jordan developed a deep affection and loving kindness towards animals - a cat on his shoulder, a chicken in his arms, a dog at his side. He would often invent spontaneous fantasy stories about people and animals such as guinea pigs and badgers who would encounter great adventures, perils, and experience deep allegorical tales. And throughout his life, Jordan always made sure to allot time for his beloved pets: Juan Bobo, Jack & Meg, and Sirius.
Jordan desired to learn and look deeply into life itself and would often ask to hear stories of his ancestors or give his family a lengthy lecture on quantum physics. His love of illustrating from an early age led him to develop a unique and fine artistic gift when it came to drawing Japanese anime characters and writing short stories. He also had an incredible ability to design elaborate Lego creations and make bows and arrows, swords, and rifles out of sticks. He was often one of the characters in Zoro, Robin Hood, or The Three Musketeers and dueling with him was a joy! Into his adulthood, his inquisitive mind and artistic skills became increasingly more complex and thought provoking. In his creation he was most fulfilled.
And above all else was his love of nature, or as Jordan believed, “Nature is the art of God.” Dante Alighieri. Throughout his life, he spent countless hours at the beach where he would entertain himself by creating, building, and then putting sculptures and sand castles into action by directing a wonderful theatrical experience. He also loved to spend days hiking the Cazadero creeks and mountains near his home, returning with a backpack full of the area’s geological wonders offering a tutorial on how to identify his findings.
The life of a person is reflected more in their soul than the linear details. Jordan had a loving spirit that could be felt in his sweet smile and easy laughter - a kind gentle soul. Jordan cherished his dear friends and large loving family and was known as someone who was thoughtful, kind hearted, and always willing to help out a friend. True to his nature, he always retained an affinity for art, music and food and had an unquenchable appetite for reading.
His untimely death is a tragic loss, but we are blessed by his memory.
“Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning’s hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die.”
Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep By Mary Elizabeth Frye
A small family memorial will be held in celebration of Jordan’s life near what would have been his 30th birthday.
For those that wish to donate in his memory, please visit:
