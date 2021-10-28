Linda Brenneman Day, 88, of Guerneville, passed away unexpectedly on 7 September 2020 at her home in California. She was an outgoing adventurous woman, who was never afraid to jump on a motorcycle, hike a mountain, or tan a deer hide, who loved to knit while cheering on the San Francisco Giants. Linda was born in Millersburg, PA and graduated from Millersburg High School in the Class of 1950 and attended UCLA, where she studied Organic Chemistry. She lived in Polson, MT, Glorietta, NM, South Lake Tahoe, CA, Landstuhl, Germany, among many others but returned to her beloved redwoods in Guerneville, CA. With her partner lu, she traveled extensively throughout the West, delving into the history, geography, and customs of everywhere they ended up. She was predeceased by her mother Rachel Smith Day, her father Charles Roswell Day, her brother William Day, and her partner Marylu Mattson. She is survived by her children, Erica Sargent of Polson, MT, Andrea (Beau) Harbin of Cortland, NY, Scott (Cyndi) Sargent of Yuba City, CA, and her grandchildren, Clara and Amelia Schaeffer, Rowan and Duncan Harbin, and Owen and Tavis Sargent; and many dear friends.
