Loren Lee Bell

If you would like to be notified of upcoming memorial plans, please send contact info to: lorenbellmemorial@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Loren Bell Scholarship, which is for “a non-traditional student wishing to explore the Arts and Literature, particularly Poetry, and to apply that knowledge to making the community, society, and the world a better place.” 

 

To donate make out checks to:

City College of San Francisco 

 

In the memo section of the check write: 

The Loren Bell Scholarship

 

Mail checks to: 

City College of San Francisco

Attn: Teddy Zhong

50 Frida Kahlo Way, SH 118 

San Francisco, CA 94112 

 

 

