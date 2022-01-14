Loren Lee Bell

If you would like to be notified of upcoming memorial plans, please send contact info to: lorenbellmemorial@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Loren Bell Scholarship, which is for “a non-traditional student wishing to explore the Arts and Literature, particularly Poetry, and to apply that knowledge to making the community, society, and the world a better place.”
To donate make out checks to:
City College of San Francisco
In the memo section of the check write:
The Loren Bell Scholarship
Mail checks to:
City College of San Francisco
Attn: Teddy Zhong
50 Frida Kahlo Way, SH 118
San Francisco, CA 94112
