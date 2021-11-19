Moises Landeros, beloved husband, father of ten, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and so much more, died at the age of 93 at his home in Santa Rosa and entered into Heaven November 3, 2021.
He was born to Paulino and Paula Landeros on September 4, 1928, in San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato, Mexico.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Carmen, his children Silvia, Lilia, Maria, Rosa, Mario, Angelica, Saul, Harve and Lourdes, his siblings Evelia and Ruben, as well as eight stepsiblings, sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one daughter-in-law, five sons-in-law, and many loving friends and relatives.
In addition to both his parents Moises was preceded in death by his infant brother Antonio and stepsisters Manuela and Ramona, his grandson Alex, and his youngest beloved son Lonnie, who died at the age of 46 in 2013.
He was always a thoughtful, friendly, and generous soul to not only his family and friends but to strangers and those less fortunate alike. Always honest, loyal, and dedicated, he was direct, never mincing his words. A devout man of Catholic faith, for years he dedicated himself to the Church in many ways such as collection of the offering and assisting the Priest.
Over the course of his life, Moises worked in several industries, from the mining industry as safety inspector in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, to agricultural fields around Friona, Texas, and northern California, to the lumber industry as press operator at Cloverdale Plywood Mill, to maintenance and custodial in later years for the grocery industry and Santa Rosa Junior College in Petaluma.
He loved music and song, enjoying many styles ranging from classical symphonies to the beat of marching bands, from great American crooners like Dean Martin to the classic tenor songs of José Mojica, and from classic Mexican singers like Jorge Negrete, Vicente Fernández, Javier Solís to American country music. He enjoyed playing harmonica through the years and often would sing to Carmen, the love of his life. Moises graced his family singing for them in his final days.
As his father before him Moises had a passion for home gardening and throughout his adult life in all his homes grew gardens of flowers and vegetables, fruit trees and grapes, and always green lawns. Knowing Moises to be always a practical man, the family offers in lieu of flowers, consider donating to the American Kidney Foundation.
A viewing will be held Tuesday November 16 from 5-8pm with Rosary at 6pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday November 17 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cotati followed by interment at Santa Rosa Memorial Park in Santa Rosa.
