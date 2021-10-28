Raymond G Lewand

Raymond Lewand
November 5, 1928 – May 9, 2021
Born in Los Angeles, California and lived there for 53 years.
Played football for Dorsey High School and UCLA. He graduated from UCLA and received his MBA there in the early 1950’s as well. He passed peacefully at home on Mother’s Day.
Early in his career he worked for Northrop Corporation, was a stockbroker, real estate appraiser and had his own insurance agency. He found his true calling in 1981 when he and his wife, Del, bought the property at 211 North St and created the Camellia Inn which remained in the family for 40 years. They also hosted guests at an inn they built in La Penita de Jaltemba north of Puerto Vallarta for 15 years, spending half of each winter season there. His passion for wine, people, family and Healdsburg were the most important things in his life.
He loved telling stories about being a film extra during college, his navy officer experiences and his college football escapades. Hobbies included deep sea fishing, fly fishing in the High Sierras, wine making (and drinking), sudoku, and family gatherings.
He is predeceased by wife of 53 years – Delmas P. Lewand, daughters Jo Ellen Hoover and Chris Lewand. He’s survived by daughter Lucy Lewand, granddaughters Nichelle Passanisi and Carissa Brucato, great granddaughters Juliet and Kate Passanisi, son-in-laws, Bruce Snyder, Ron Hoover and Archie McAlpine.
Sister-in-law, Sue Pierce.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 21st from 1-5 p.m. at his home, 428 Fitch St., Healdsburg. Donations can be made to Healdsburg Historical Society.
