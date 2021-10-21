With the comfort of her cherished music, Regina Mae Jones passed away in the early morning of October 2, 2021, surrounded by family and love, near and far.
Regina Duman was born September 7, 1939, in Scio, Oregon, the youngest of fourteen children. Raised on a farm, Regina learned the importance of hard work, creativity, and faith: themes that sustained her throughout her life. After graduating from Mount Angel Academy, Regina relocated to Healdsburg CA and then to San Francisco. It was during this time that Regina met her future husband, Jack F. Jones. They were married in Healdsburg and moved to Jack’s home state of West Virginia and started their family.
Fifteen years later, in the autumn of 1975, with determination, hope and grit, Regina gathered a few family belongings, her ten children (ages 3 mo to 13) and bravely boarded a plane to a new life in California.
Regina returned to Healdsburg, and with the love and support of her own siblings, she flourished as a single mother. She honed her skills as an artist and became a self-taught, award-winning baker/cake decorator. She simultaneously ran a home-based daycare business for many years, where she became a mother figure to dozens of children, as well as a cherished friend to their parents. Many are still considered family.
An entrepreneur at heart, Regina later owned a successful bakery and ice cream shop. Her cakes were a beloved staple in the lives and celebrations of many Sonoma County families and businesses.
Regina enjoyed reading, especially the newspaper and food magazines while savoring her black coffee, walks around Fitch Mountain and relaxing to music from her vast record collection. A gifted pianist, she delighted her children with her talents. Regina’s legendary wit was subtle and laser quick.
Also a skilled seamstress, she created masterfully-sewn prom dresses, clothes and costumes. Holidays were pure magic and imagination.
Mom loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, never was she happier than to share time with her loved ones.
Regina was a most loving mother to Jennifer Jones (Kerry Kikuchi), Jeannine Eck, (Guy), Julie Fuentes (Ruben), Jonathan Jones, (Aimée), Jacqueline Wilson (Markus), Jill McGhee (David), Jana Jones, Jerilea J. Duman (Samir Salem), and a cherished grandmother of Joe, Benjamin, Amy, Erin, Emily, Christopher, Angela, Luis, Miranda, Skylar, Savannah, Olivia, Annabelle, and Melodie, the great-grandmother of Matteo and the adored sister of John Clifford Duman.
Regina was preceded in death by her precious granddaughter Kimberly, beloved sons Christopher and Joel, parents Aloysius and Marie, and siblings, Clarence, Henry, Richard, Irene, Dorothy, Edward, James, Margaret, Katherine, Andrew, Paul, and Mary Ann. Regina was a beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and was a caring friend to many. We have all been so blessed by her presence in our lives.
Regina and her youngest son Joel, who passed away late last year, will have a shared memorial service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Healdsburg on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 12:30 pm.
