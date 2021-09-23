Robert “Bobby” Travelstead, 40, of Sonoma County California formerly of Galatia, IL passed away September 1, 2021 in a California hospital due to complications of COVID-19. He passed peacefully surrounded by family.
Bobby was born to Debbie Moore in Lufkin, Texas on May 19, 1981. He was a graduate of Galatia High School, Galatia, IL in 1999. During Bobby’s elementary and high school years he was a proud Bearcat and enjoyed playing every sport the school offered. He excelled at everything in which he participated. After graduating Bobby attended Bethel University in McKenzie, TN on a baseball scholarship.
Bobby’s love of baseball continued through his adult years. He was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed regularly attending games. He had the privilege of coaching the Windsor High School Junior Varsity Baseball team where he passed on his knowledge, skills, and love of the game.
Bobby was an honorably discharged and decorated veteran of the US Navy, having served from 2001 to 2006 as a Field Medical Corpsman for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force and Naval Service in Southwest Asia during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Bobby started his career at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in June of 2007 as a Correctional Deputy. He served in several critical roles in the Detention Division including, Classification, Field Training Officer (FTO), and Pretrial Services. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2014 and worked as a supervisor at the Main Adult Detention Facility (MADF), North County Detention Facility (NCDF), and Pretrial Services. Bobby was exceptionally proud of his ten years of service, both as a Deputy and a Sergeant on the SERT team.
Bobby was promoted to Lieutenant in 2019 and worked as a Watch Commander at MADF. Bobby served the FTO program, both as a Sergeant and Lieutenant, and had a hand in molding the future of the Detention Division. Throughout his career at the Sheriff’s Office, Bobby was very involved in the Peer Support Program and truly understood the importance of taking care of each other. Bobby’s personality and sincerity made him a well-liked co-worker and respected leader.
Bobby was an outstanding dad to Kaylie and Kiana. Everyone that knew Bobby knew his two daughters were the center of his world. He was hands on with their school and sport activities. Bobby was always supportive of every adventure the girls wanted to tackle. He loved them dearly and made sure to let everyone know how proud he was of each of them.
Each person that came across Bobby easily took a liking to him and easily got along with him. Being born the first of 4 he was a natural born leader. Everyone looked up to him and depended on him greatly. He had a way of making everyone feel better about themselves and always seeing the good in every situation.
Bobby was preceded in death by mom, Debbie Moore, dad, Tommy Burlison, and maternal grandpa, Lloyd Travelstead.
Bobby is survived by daughters Kaylie (16) and Kiana (14) Travelstead, both of Cloverdale, California; two sisters, Jimmi Travelstead, of Eldorado, IL and Beth (Josh) Mohler of Galatia, IL; one brother, Ryan Burlison, of Galatia, IL, a maternal grandmother, Fran Reynolds, of Lumberton, TX and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 28, 2021 at The Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403. Burial will immediately follow with military honors at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. The family will host a celebration of life honoring Bobby in Galatia, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made on Bobby’s behalf to the Windsor California High School baseball team. These can be sent directly to the following: Windsor High School Baseball Program ATTN: Athletic Director, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor, CA 95492. Inquiries can be made to CONNEELY FAMILY Cremation & Funeral Services by calling 707.838.8883 or by visiting www.cfcfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.