Robert E. “Bob” Mills, Jr., age 82, passed away at Healdsburg Senior Living, surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 26th. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elvie Mills and his brother Lee Mills, all of Fort Bragg.
He leaves behind his wife, Edna, who was his love for over 61 years, his sister-in-law, Sue Mills, his children (including one bonus), Robert Mills, Michael Mills, Kelley Spain, Rebecca Mills, Daniel Mills, Shanna Knight, their significant others, his grandkids and his little old blind dog, Browne. Dad had 5 Kids, 12 grandkids and 16 great grandkids, lots of nieces and nephews, and he loved every one of us.
He was born in Fort Bragg, California, and had many fond memories growing up on
Simpson Lane. He moved to Cloverdale at the age of 19, met and married our mom and raised all of us kids there.
He was a forklift operator by trade and operating a forklift was one of his longest lasting memories. He was a handyman and built beautiful wooden playhouses and little western style beds for his grandkids. He could do a little bit of everything including fixing our cars, our leaky faucets, and our attitudes if they needed fixing. To us he could do it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.