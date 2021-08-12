Why the water?
Just wondering if anyone can tell me why the companies doing the work on Highway 101, both north of Cloverdale and south of, have men with water hoses, constantly watering down piles of dirt? Let these men wear masks if they don't like the dust. We are all on water rationing and these men are out there blatantly wasting our precious water. Come on guys, figure this out and give the rest of us a break. Wear masks or just suck it up. The rest of us are.
Carolyn Ramos
Cloverdale
Solutions
1. Cloverdale should only be charged for the net amount it draws from Russian River, i.e. if we draw 500 gallons a day from the river but returns 100 gallons a day to the river, our net amount is 400 gallons a day. Santa Rosa sends their wastewater to the Geysers for injection with no return to the river.
2. The new infrastructure bill includes money for clean water Cloverdale and Alexander Valley would benefit from a 12-inch siphon operated pipeline along Kelly Road from Lake Sonoma. The pipeline would run from where Kelly Road exits the lake to Cloverdale. With the lake at its current low level this would be easy to do. The additional water would help with Cloverdale's expansion plans. Warm Springs Dam is limited on the amount of water it can discharge into Dry Creek for the fish habitat.
3. A small turbine could be added to Cloverdale's discharge point. To offset cost of pumping water to it's storage tanks. Lake Sonoma would be a cleaner source of water. In the eighties, a chemical spill in Ukiah caused Cloverdale to stop drawing water from the river for a week.
Robert Mielke
Cloverdale
