Independence Day celebrations
I would like to say thank you to Cloverdale’s city council, city manager, city staff, and the numerous volunteers for creating yet another wonderful celebratory weekend that was capped with the fireworks display for our community. It was great to have our town safely enjoy the fireworks, especially in such challenging times with concern about fire so prevalent for many. Enjoying the fireworks in one of our parks with a large number of neighbors really emphasized again for me, the strong sense of community we have in Cloverdale.
Again, thank you, to all that worked so hard to make this happen.
Craig Carni
Cloverdale
