The future of the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail
It is time to find a new coordinator for the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail. After 17 years of being involved with bringing sculptures into Cloverdale, I feel it is time to pass the baton. There are two reasons. I feel new blood is needed; someone to provide new ideas to keep the Trail going for another 17 plus years.
My main reason is my age – I turned 85 a few weeks ago and despite having good health and somewhat of sound mind, 17 years? My health or physical condition could turn at any time. Someone should be found to take over before this happens. I have often considered this potential problem, yet have had no success finding someone to replace me. For this reason I would like to reach out to the community to find a replacement.
I will continue for the 2022-23 Sculpture Trail. It is my hope there will be a new coordinator looking over my shoulder during 2022-23 to learn the ropes before I retire. I will continue into the future as advisor as long as needed and I’m able.
My feelings on stepping down, one of sorrow as it has been a wonderful experience to see sculptures in Cloverdale grow, be acknowledged by appreciators of public art sculptures beyond Cloverdale and support from the community in many ways. Then, there are the friendships that have developed within our community and the sculpting community.
The job is varied, which makes it interesting, and the people you meet and touch you are well worth the time and effort required. Finally, the Trail is a community activity which contributes to civic pride and fosters conversation and interaction as it brings awareness of art to all ages and ethnicity.
For those who do not know, the Sculpture Trail is entirely a volunteer organization.
Anyone interested in exploring the possibility should contact me at jmannfor@gmail.com.
Joyce Mann
Cloverdale
About fireworks
July 4 is coming soon. Haven't heard anything about fireworks but I have to assume that the Lions will go ahead with them. We are in a drought, the winds have been very strong, and everything is extremely dry so I would hope maybe good sense would prevail and Cloverdale would discourage all fireworks this 4th. I can imagine our firefighters would be very happy if that happened. Come on Lions, can't you come up with another money raising idea?
Linda Elliott
Cloverdale
