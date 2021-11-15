I don’t think I truly understood the importance of voting until I became a poll worker in a small Kansas farming community of about 250 residents. Election were held in the tiny library of that Kansas town.
On Election Day quite a few guys came on their way to work, even some on tractors. They lined up in the early gray of that cold November morning. We had hot coffee waiting for them when 7 a.m. came and the polls officially opened.
One of the first voters looked to be in his forties. He spoke so softly it was hard for me to understand him, but I had seen him at Ruthie’s cafe where I’d sometimes join the farmers who came to eat the Friday special, $5 fried chicken dinner. I heard him called Josh and one old boy leaned in close to me and said, “He’s slow you know.”
When Josh came in to vote, he took off his hat, slowly signed his name and took the ballot into the voting booth. He was in there a long time, carefully reading each candidate’s name and the issues while other voters came and went. When he brought his completed ballot, he smiled shyly and nodded as he left.
Later my neighbor Anna came in. I saw her stumble at the door and went to help her so she could maneuver steps with the three-pronged cane she used. When she signed the register, her hand shook with each small movement.
When she finished, I helped her get into the voting booth and I pulled the curtain closed. When she came out, her face was white with exhaustion.
At the end of a long Election Day, I was a Democrat and my good friend Pat a Republican, and together we had the task of driving the ballots to the county courthouse. As we waited for them to be counted I realized that voting is an act of faith, faith in the dream that began a long time ago with people whose names are in our history books.
Every election the people in small towns all over this country show up to cast their votes — perhaps one of the rare times we each count the same in our society — at least our votes are supposed to count the same as anyone else’s, right?
How does a democracy live on? It’s because someone named Josh struggles to read through that long form, committed to carrying out his responsibility as a citizen, no matter how difficult.
It’s because others like Anna make their painful way to the polls because they care enough to make the effort. I remember her trying to juggle the ballot holder, her cane, and the pencil, but she hung in there and stayed until she had voted for all the issues and for her chosen candidates.
When I get discouraged about the state of our country, about the future of democracy, I remember people like Josh and Anna. They are the ones who give me hope that democracy is even doable.
The TV commentators talk about the potential death of democracy — how less than half the registered voters even bother to vote. Despite all the hypocrisy and hype and hopelessness that seem to have infected so many in our country much like one more pandemic, I am grateful there are people who care enough to vote, no matter what it takes. Maybe I’m just a naive old woman, but when I hear of states passing voting restrictions, I wonder how that can be. Isn’t voting one of the inalienable rights that democracy promises?
