When I was young our Thanksgiving celebrations were always pretty traditional. Roasting turkey filled the house with rich smells and there was always a bowl or two to be licked. If we helped we could snatch an olive as we filled the dish or a marshmallow when we put them on the sweet potatoes. We knew there would be pumpkin pie with my mom’s “Patty Pie Crust.” I never wanted any other crust except that one, ingredients mixed right in the pan and then “patted” smooth before pouring in the spicy custard filling.
I grew up and moved away from those familiar dinners where my dad played the piano after we ate. A retired Navy Chief he always played a rousing version of the Navy Hymn. Even today when I think of those days I can almost hear his rich baritone, “Eternal Father, Strong to Save.”
In 1996, Zack and I moved to a small Kansas farm town where I pastored the only church although there were numerous churches scattered across the county, especially Amish and Mennonite. After our son Ty left home and moved to Wichita our Thanksgivings were small. We kept them simple, but there’d always be pumpkin pie with Patty Pie Crust. I took the time to bake one even when we had no guests because I yearned for the taste that reminded me of those long ago days I shared with my parents, two sisters and the baby of the family and only boy, brother JoeBill.
The Thanksgiving I treasure most was the last one I shared with my parents, 2003. I didn’t know then that we would return to the West Coast within a year. Seeing my thin, frail father in a wheelchair all I could think of was how much he had changed since my last visit. I also realized our time with him was growing short. He’d had Parkinson’s for some years and for the last few had been in a residential care home. But after we ate he pulled his wheelchair up to the piano and played the Navy Hymn just like always despite the tremor in his right hand and the quaver in his voice.
The day we left we stopped at the nursing home where my father lived. His room’s large window faced the ocean but when I looked through the open door, he faced the wall. I said goodbye and though he was always a bit awkward at public demonstrations of affection, I kissed him on the cheek. His skin was rough with stubble and I wanted to offer to shave him, though it would have mortified him, a man who had never forsaken his Navy training. Zack stepped up to shake his hand and Dad said, “Take care of her. She’s special.” Zack, also offspring of a Navy man, answered “Yes, sir. I will.”
As we turned towards the front door, my tears started. We drove south to Cloverdale to visit Zack’s mom. Although more than a decade younger than my parents, we saw that like them, age was leaving its mark on her as well. We also found that my brother-in-law was no longer living on the ranch and she was once more alone.
In August 2004 we came home to Cloverdale. We moved back into the house we had left when I entered seminary in 1993. On October 20, 2004 my mother died from a heart attack. My father died three months later. He was adamant about no funeral and we followed his wishes. His ashes were buried at sea by the Navy from an aircraft carrier. The crew played taps and the Navy hymn.
