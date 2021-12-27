So how do we say “Have a Merry Christmas” when the world is approaching the two-year anniversary of the arrival of a very unwelcome guest? COVID-19 is still very much with us as we now face the offspring variant, omicron. This new variant is spreading like crazy and people in the U.S. and around the globe are reeling from physical exhaustion for certain, but also spiritual, emotional, and mental.
In the first months of the pandemic, it was easy to yearn for a magic cure and to hope for a quick resolution to all the changes in our daily lives. As the months dragged on, day by day we realized those fantasies weren’t coming true. As hospitals filled up, they were basically quarantine zones. Families were losing loved ones with no chance to say goodbye. We also began to see pictures that were hard to believe were of events happening right here —refrigerator trucks outside hospitals because mortuaries were overwhelmed. Lines and lines of cars filled with people seeking COVID-19 tests.
Since the pandemic began, people have had to make tough choices. To mask or not to mask? To isolate ourselves from family gatherings? To travel or not? To home school our children? To continue working in a crowded space even before vaccines? Even whether to get vaccinated or not?
Much more slowly than we hoped, things are improving. After my husband and I had out first vaccinations, we began to talk about how much everyone’s lives have changed, especially as we realized the pandemic will continue for some time. We both decided we should do out best to open ourselves more to joy.
One afternoon a few days after our booster shots we were on our way to Ukiah, the nearest town north of us. We had errands to do, those chores that come regularly, holidays or not. Zack was driving when a movement to my left caught my eye. I turned toward Zack and leaned forward a bit to see out the driver’s side window.
“Zack look!” He turned his head and caught a glimpse of the bald eagle flying not far from the highway’s edge. What a magnificent bird and only a few yards from us. I watched until it was so far away I couldn’t track it any longer. The feeling of surprise and beauty stayed with me all day and still lingers.
The other night I couldn’t sleep and I kept thinking how “Have a Merry Christmas” doesn’t seem right when for so many people things are so hard, even tragic. Especially when our world is also tormented by climate crisis disasters. Floods, tornadoes and wildfires.
So do we say “Have a Merry Christmas?” I came up with a new greeting. It was inspired by how even on ordinary days I’m surprised by joy; sometimes there are only small signs of grace or beauty, but joy it is. So my greeting this Christmas is “Find some joy this day and always.” I don’t specify any particular holiday or faith tradition because there are many of both.
The words were also inspired by the song of a beautiful young woman called Nightbirde. She wrote the song herself telling how she held onto hope in her years long fight against cancer. She still has cancer in her spine, liver and kidney. The song’s title is “It’s Okay.” She has a lovely voice and a beautiful smile. After her amazing performance on a television talent competition, she told the judges, “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard any more to be happy.”
As his mother’s caregivers, Zack and I have learned Nightbirde was so very right. Mary has Alzheimer’s and her long term memory is basically gone and she is even losing short term memory. In fact, often she doesn’t remember beyond a few minutes. While she appreciates beauty, the memory of it is quickly gone, yet we find those brief moments of joy are sweet to behold.
May you find some joy this day and always.
