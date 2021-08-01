Tween Writing Workshop via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.
Writers ages 9-13 learn new techniques through a series of interactive prompts in each workshop. Continue work on an ongoing project, or start a new one at the workshop. No experience necessary! Sonoma County Library's Young Authors Project is a series of practical writing and art workshops to help young writers develop skills to become published authors.
Virtual Pride Club for Teens.
Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Join other teens in this weekly virtual club to discuss books and other media that highlight queer voices and experiences.
Virtual Social Justice Club for Teens Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m.
At this virtual club, we will discuss books, movies, TV, podcasts and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens. We will discussing cyber bullying at this meeting.
The Adventures of the Green Knight for teens and adults. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
"Sir Gawain and the Green Knight" is one of the best-known stories of King Arthur's legend — and the inspiration for this summer's film. This presentation will explore the 600-hundred-year-old tale.
Events especially for adults:
Virtual English Conversation Circle Mondays at 5 p.m.
Virtual drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small group setting with a class facilitator. If you are interested in attending the English Conversation Circle on Zoom, please email Lisa Musgrove at lmusgrove@sonomalibrary.org.
She will pass your information along to the facilitator who will be in touch.
Grupo de lectura virtual: Tortilla Literaria.
Lunes, 2 de agosto a las 7:30-9 p.m.
Este mes vamos a platicar sobre: Ficciones de Jorge Luis Borges. Para recibir su copia gratis envíe un correo electronico a fgonzalez@sonomalibrary.org.
The Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic. Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.
The Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic Virtual Wellness Workshops. Join us in discussing herbs that help manage anxiety with Lu Lu Perez.
These events are in Spanish with an English interpreter. For more information about The Botanical Bus, please visit their website: https://thebotanicalbus.org/
The Botanical Bus: Talleres De Bienestar Virtuales: Acompáñenos en la discusión sobre hierbas que ayudan a manejar la ansiedad con Lu Lu Pérez.Estos eventos están en español con un intérprete en inglés. Es necesario registrarte en línea o por teléfono. Para obtener más información sobre The Botanical Bus, visite su sitio web: https://thebotanicalbus.org/
Virtual Book Club. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.
Join us in the discussion of “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” by Atul Gawande. A prominent surgeon argues against modern medical practices that extend life at the expense of quality of life while isolating the dying, outlining suggestions for freer, more fulfilling approaches to death that enable more dignified and comfortable choices.
We meet once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. To take part in the discussion, please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org or register for this event. You should receive an email confirming your participation and another email closer to the date with the meeting link and details. Books are available at the Cloverdale Library.
Read BIPOC Book Club. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
Join librarians virtually to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color. This month’s book is “Narrative of the Life” of Frederick Douglass.
Questions? Email: events@sonomalibrary.org or call your local library!
