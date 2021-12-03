For all events, advanced registration is required. Please register on our events page here: https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events/month Registered participants will receive the Zoom invite one hour prior to the scheduled event. Questions? Email events@sonomalibrary.org or call us at the Cloverdale Library 707-894-5271. We are open Mondays and Tuesdays noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For Kids:
Bilingual Family Storytime -Live on Zoom. Wednesday, Dec.15 and 22 at 10:30 a.m. Join a children’s librarian for bilingual English and Spanish live Zoom storytimes. We will model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. For families and caregivers with children, ages 0-6.
Just for Teens:
Stress Reduction for Teens. Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Life can be stressful, even when you are not in the middle of a pandemic! The last couple of years have been tough and have triggered high levels of stress and anxiety for many teens. In this virtual workshop led by SSU Professor Dr. Glenn Brassington and his teenage son, you will gain tools to create a relaxed state of mind and body whenever you wish, even in the most stressful of situations. Also, you will learn about local and national resources, curated by SSU Psychology students, that can support you in your mental health and well-being.
Mindful Mondays: Yoga with Ozlem. Monday, Dec. 13 and 27 at 4 p.m. Start the week with intention! Join other teens in a beginner's yoga practice, featuring mindful movement and breath work.
Pride Club. Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Join other teens in this weekly virtual club to discuss books and other media that highlight queer voices and experiences.
Anime Club. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Game on! Friday December 3 and 17 at 4 p.m. Join other teens virtually once a week to play a variety of games like, Among Us, Jackbox, Kahoot, or D&D—games are chosen by the group, depending on the number of players.
Intro to American Sign Language for Teens: Friday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. This class will introduce teens to the significance of deaf culture, how to finger spell their name, and provide an overview of basic grammar, vocabulary, numbers, and colors.
Young Directors Program: Dec. 6. 7, 8, 9, and 10 at 4:30pm. Learn modern storytelling techniques to write, direct and edit a short film. This weeklong boot camp will focus on storyboarding, lighting, blocking, directing actors, and editing. Students will learn how to tell a complete story from start to finish! Participants are expected to attend all 5 sessions.
For Adults:
Let’s Talk English Conversation Class. Wednesdays at 11:00am on Dec. 8 and 15 and Thursdays at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 16. Join us for fun conversation and an easy way to practice your spoken English. Register in advance for the Wednesday class series in December using this link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAud-ygrT8sGtzyI41wTfKBtOcROXhCLJrT
Register in advance for this THURSDAY class series in December using this link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvf-mqqj4tEtUOUI6qJhGdlN_DeO5T4gZu
If you need help, please email: literacy@sonomalibrary.org
English Conversation Circle. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Virtual drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small group setting with a class facilitator. If you are interested in attending the English Conversation Circle on ZOOM, please e-mail Lisa Musgrove at lmusgrove@sonomalibrary.org. She will pass your information along to the facilitator who will be in touch.
Spanish Conversation for Beginners. Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Practice your Spanish Conversation skills with Facilitator Amy and each other! Intended for beginners, intermediate learners are welcome. Email Amy for the Zoom link at mayaleah@sonic.net
Advanced Spanish Conversation. Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Practice your Advanced Spanish Conversation skills with Facilitator Amy and each other! Intended for advanced learners, intermediate speakers are welcome. Email Amy for the Zoom link at mayaleah@sonic.net
Book Discussion - BYOB. (Bring Your Own Book to share with the group.) Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. It's show and tell time for adults. Tell the group about a good book you've read or just come and take notes about the books you might want to read. We meet once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. This is a hybrid event. You may join us at the library or via zoom. To take part in the discussion, please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org or register for this event. You should receive an email confirming your participation and another email closer to the event with a link if you choose to join us virtually.
Documentary Film Discussion Group: The Hedy Lamarr story. Thursday, December 23 at 6 p.m.Use Kanopy streaming service to view the month's film selection and join the discussion via Zoom with other film buffs! Runtime: 1 hour 28 minutes, 2017 Austrian actress Hedy Lamarr fled an oppressive marriage to create a name for herself as one of Hollywood's top leading ladies in the 1940s. Behind the glamour and sex appeal, though, was a talented and inquisitive inventor who created a radio system that is now considered the basis of Bluetooth technology.
E Street Studios Virtual Media Maker Meetup. Monday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. Connect with other videographers, photographers, podcasters, designers, sound artists, and others who are curious about making media. Find out what projects people are working on right now. Learn virtual ways to collaborate. Ask questions and get answers!
For ALL ages
Mindful Monday Yoga for all ages. Monday, Dec. 6 and 20 at 4 p.m. Join us for beginner’s yoga practice, featuring mindful movement and breath work, for all ages!
History of Cumbia: A Musical Story of Immigration. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. In this storytelling experience, a DJ plays records to talk about the importance of immigration in music, exploring the origins of cumbia, and it's evolution in Colombia, Peru, Mexico and the United States. This multicultural experience is led by Jorge Bolaños A.K. A. Dj Nadie, a cultural anthropologist and music journalist. *This workshop is offered in Spanish.
Virtual Paint Party. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Join us for a free, guided painting party! Follow along with step-by-step instructions by Beautiful Things Art Studio and local artist, Tara Hackett! In order to receive a kit, you will need to sign up for this event by Dec. 3.
