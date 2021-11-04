All events require advance registration. Registered participants will receive the Zoom invite approximately one hour prior to the scheduled event.
Questions? Or if you need special accommodations, please let us know. Email: events@sonomalibrary.org or call us at the library. The Cloverdale library is open from 12-7 Monday and Tuesday and from 10-5 Wednesday through Saturday. You can reach us at 707-894-5271
Special events for kids:
Young Authors project with Jennifer Alvarez
Tuesdays at 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, 16, and 23.
Become a published author! In this four week virtual series, attendees will learn descriptive writing techniques to create their own Fall-themed vignettes. These short pieces allow for a great variety of creative expression, including the use of similes, metaphors, alliteration, and the attendees' own unique narrative "voice". Sonoma County Library will publish the collection at the end of the series for students to take home.
For ages 9-12. This series is limited to 12 participants. Advanced registration is required. Please register for all four classes to receive the Zoom link and a writer’s bundle.
Bilingual Family Storytime -Live on Zoom.
Wednesday, Nov. 10 and 17 at 10:30 a.m. Join a children’s librarian for bilingual English and Spanish live Zoom storytimes. We will model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. For families and caregivers with children, ages 0-6.
Dolphin Doctor.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Curious about life under the sea? Join the National Marine Mammal Foundation (NMMF) to explore marine mammal medicine and physiology. Conduct a mock dolphin health assessment, learn how scientists use sound to help care for marine mammals, and interact with NMMF STEM professionals, who work daily to advance veterinary medicine and science to help protect marine mammals around the world. For grades K-8.
Events especially for teens:
Virtual Pride Club for Teens.
Tuesdays throughout November at 4 p.m. Hang out with other queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. This club is a great way to make friends, foster community building, and discover queer media all at the same time!
Virtual Teen Anime Club.
Wednesdays throughout November at 4 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom every Wednesday at 4 p.m.! Come meet other Teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. Teens will also help the group decide what Anime titles to watch. Anime in this club will be shown as subbed.
Virtual Teen Game On!
Friday, Nov. 5 and 19 at 4 p.m. Join other Sonoma County teens on Zoom every other Friday at 4:00pm to play a variety of games! (Possible options: Among Us, Jackbox, Kahoots, D&D and others. Games will be chosen by the group and depending on the number of players.)
A Teen Librarian will host the game, all you need is a computer and/or phone or tablet!
Introduction to American Sign Language for Teens.
Friday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. This class will introduce teens to the significance of deaf culture, how to finger spell their name, and provide an overview of basic grammar, vocabulary, numbers and colors. For teens ages 13-17 only.
Events for Adults:
English Conversation Circle.
Mondays throughout November at 6:30 p.m. Virtual drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small group setting with a class facilitator. If you are interested in attending the English Conversation Circle on ZOOM, please e-mail Lisa Musgrove at lmusgrove@sonomalibrary.org.
She will pass your information along to the facilitator who will be in touch.
Let’s Talk English Conversation Class.
Wednesdays at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, and 17 and on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Nov. 4 and 18. Join us for fun conversation and an easy way to practice your spoken English.
Register in advance for the WEDNESDAY class series in November using this link: ttps://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkdeqgpj4rEtUnGA_esYWlLHdyyd1ukVFx
Register in advance for the THURSDAY class series in November using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvc-2grDwjG9f4QDgKd6q36d4xl_JdrpE2
If you need help, please email: literacy@sonomalibrary.org
The Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic Virtual Wellness Workshops.
Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. Find the different ways to strengthen your immune system and prepare the best remedies. Let's make elderberry syrup and fire cider together!
This event is in Spanish with an English interpreter.
*For more information about The Botanical Bus, please visit their website: https://thebotanicalbus.org/
Book Discussion: The Dry by Jane Harper.
Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. We meet once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. This is a hybrid event. You may join us at the library or via zoom.
Receiving a sinister anonymous note after his best friend's suspicious death, federal agent Aaron Falk is forced to confront the fallout of a twenty-year-old false alibi against a backdrop of the worst drought Melbourne has seen in a century. - Novelist To take part in the discussion, please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org or register for this event. You should receive an email confirming your participation and another email closer to the event with a link if you choose to join us virtually. * Books are available at the Cloverdale Library.
Documentary
Film Discussion: Women Warrior. Tuesday,
November 9 at 6:00 pm. Panel Discussion on Warrior Women. Join us to discuss this Peabody-nominated film about Mothers and Daughters fighting for indigenous rights in the American Indian Movement. Panelists include Madonna Thunder Hawk: Featured Veteran Activist of the American Indian Movement; Marcella Gilbert: Featured Activist, Food Sovereignty and Cultural Revitalization; and Dr. Elizabeth Castle: Filmmaker with a focus on oral histories of indigenous activists and resistance.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
Wednesday, Nov, 10 at 1 p.m. An education program presented by the Alzheimer's Association. Alzheimer's is not normal aging. It's a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior.
Join us to learn about:
» The impact of Alzheimer’s.
» The difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia.
» Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors.
» Current research and treatments available to address some symptoms.
» Alzheimer’s Association resources.
E Street Studios Virtual Media Maker Meetup.
Monday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. Virtually connect with other media makers and creatives! Connect with other videographers, photographers, podcasters, designers, sound artists, and others who are curious about making media. Find out what projects people are working on right now. Learn virtual ways to collaborate. Ask questions and get answers!
Crafting with Creativebug - Watercolor cards!
Monday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. Learn how to make simple watercolor cards that you’ll enjoy making just as much as your friends and family will enjoy receiving. Registration to receive a free kit closes on Monday, Nov. 22. You will receive a notification by email when your kit is available for pick up at your selected branch.
Read BIPOC Book Club: The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.
Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. In this memoir adapted for young readers, William Kamkwamba describes the drought that struck his tiny village in Malawi, his subsequent interest in science, and his idea to build a windmill. Made out of scrap metal and old bicycle
parts, William's windmill brought electricity to his home and helped his family pump the water they needed to farm the land. For more information, please visit: https://sonomalibrary.org/bipocbookgroup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.