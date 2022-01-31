All events require advance registration. Registered participants will receive the Zoom invite approximately one hour prior to the scheduled event.
Events for kids
Family Storytimes -Live on Zoom. Wednesday, Feb. 2 (bilingual) and on Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Join a Children’s Librarian for these fun live Zoom storytimes. We will model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. For families and caregivers with children, ages 0-6.
Young Authors project with Natasha Yim. Wednesday, Feb.9 at 4 p.m. Children’s Author, Natasha Yim, will lead young writers, ages 9-12, in a monthly virtual workshop to develop their own stories. Through writing exercises, mini-lessons, and mentor texts, students will learn the basic elements of story structure, developing characters, and crafting active scenes to make their stories come to life.
- Feb. 9 - Who is Your Story About? - Capturing Ideas and Developing Characters
- March 9 - What Happens? - Plot and Story Structure
- April 13 - Finding out the “Why?" - Character Motivations and Plot Twists,
- May 11 - Where Does Your Story Take Place? - Mood and Setting
- June 8 - When Does Your Story Happen? - Time and Place
African and African American Folktales w/ Kirk Waller. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Join renowned storyteller Kirk Waller as he shares African and African American folktales, legends, and history, bringing them alive with music, movement, singing, and the spoken word.
Jazz & Friends Bilingual Storytime. Thursday, Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Join children’s librarians Miss Serena and Ms. Adriel for a special bilingual storytime to celebrate Jazz & Friends National Day of School & Community Readings!
Drag Queen Story Hour. Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. Please join us for a very special virtual storytime that will inspire a love of reading, while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, self-love and an appreciation of others. This fabulous all-ages event will feature the ultra glamorous PerSia reading children's favorite stories!
Events especially for teens
Sonoma County Coderdojo. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. Young people age 12-17 are invited to join. Learn to code, develop websites, games, and much, much more. Beginners are welcome! SoCoCoderDojo is a local online chapter of CoderDojo based in Sonoma County. CoderDojo is an international, volunteer-led, independent, community based, and no-cost programming club. Any questions? Need help signing-up? Please contact nfernandez@sonomalibrary.org
Mindful Mondays Yoga for Teens: Monday, Feb. 7 and 28 at 4:30 p.m. Join other teens in beginner’s yoga practice, featuring mindful movement and breath work.
Virtual Pride Club for Teens. Tuesdays throughout February at 4:30 p.m. Hang out with other queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media on a monthly theme. This club is a great way to make friends, foster community building, and discover queer media all at the same time!
Virtual Teen Anime Club. Wednesdays throughout February at 4:30 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom every Wednesday at 4pm! Come meet other Teens who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga. Teens will also help the group decide what Anime titles to watch. Anime in this club will be shown as subbed.
Teen Film Festival. Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. Join us for the 2nd Annual Sonoma County Library Teen Film Festival Premiere! Together we will award the top 3 winning short films, chat with the filmmakers and judges, and virtually hand out prizes!
Events for Teens and Adults
Read BIPOC Book Club: There There by Tommy Orange. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Tommy Orange's wondrous and shattering novel follows twelve characters from Native communities: all traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in ways they may not yet realize. Among them is Jacquie Red Feather, newly sober and trying to make it back to the family she left behind. Dene Oxendene, pulling his life together after his uncle's death and working at the powwow to honor his memory. Fourteen-year-old Orvil, coming to perform traditional dance for the very first time. Together, this chorus of voices tells of the plight of the urban Native American--grappling with a complex and painful history, with an inheritance of beauty and spirituality, with communion and sacrifice and heroism. Hailed as an instant classic, There There is at once poignant and unflinching, utterly contemporary and truly unforgettable. For more information, please visit: https://sonomalibrary.org/bipocbookgroup
Spanish Conversations for Beginners. Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. This highly participatory course focuses on conversation, emphasizing pronunciation and vocabulary. It provides the knowledge, linguistic structures, and grammar necessary to communicate in Spanish at a basic level. This course is taught mostly in Spanish. English will be used by the Instructor only to clarify and explain difficult words or concepts. A variety of tools are used throughout the class to help the students improve their conversations in Spanish.
Advanced Spanish Conversation. Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. This highly interactive class is geared towards those who desire to more effectively and confidently express themselves in Spanish by improving their conversational skills. Students participate in cultural discussions based on a selection of Spanish language materials which include news articles, literature, podcasts, videos, and music. While focusing on developing communicative skills and building oral fluency, students also increase vocabulary, strengthen reading comprehension, and broaden awareness of Hispanic cultures.
Boosting Resilience and Creativity with Dr. Eki’Shola Edwards. Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. Join Dr. Eki’Shola Edwards in this one hour presentation as she shares her personal story of resilience and hope. An award-winning musician and internist/lifestyle medicine physician, she will present simple techniques to foster creativity and wellness followed by a Q&A session.
Events for Adults
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research. Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
English Conversation Circle. Mondays throughout February at 6:30 p.m. Virtual drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small group setting with a class facilitator. If you are interested in attending the English Conversation Circle on Zoom, please e-mail Lisa Musgrove at lmusgrove@sonomalibrary.org. She will pass your information along to the facilitator who will be in touch.
Let’s Talk English Conversation. Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. Register in advance for this WEDNESDAY class series in February using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrc-ytqzItH9VHs0Zg8AwMLKBqe-bPpUPh Register in advance for this Thursday class series in February using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrdeChqzwtEtea78HYvplcfiWtafwGag9n If you need help, please email: literacy@sonomalibrary.org
Book Discussion: “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi - Live on Zoom Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. We meet once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. This is a hybrid event. You may join us at the library or via zoom. Summary of this month's book: Gifty, a sixth-year Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience at Stanford University School of Medicine, is determined to discover the scientific basis for the suffering she sees all around her. But even as she turns to the hard sciences to unlock the mystery of her family's loss, she finds herself hungering for her childhood faith and grappling with the evangelical church in which she was raised, whose promise of salvation remains as tantalizing as it is elusive. -To take part in the discussion, please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org or register for this event. You should receive an email confirming your participation and another email closer to the event with a link to join us virtually. * Books are available at the Cloverdale Library.
E Street Studios Virtual Media Maker Meetup. Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. Virtually connect with other media makers and creatives! Connect with other videographers, photographers, podcasters, designers, sound artists, and others who are curious about making media. Find out what projects people are working on right now. Learn virtual ways to collaborate. Ask questions and get answers!
Events for all Ages:
Mindful Monday Yoga for all ages. Mondays, Feb. 7 and 28 at 4:30 p.m. Join us for beginner’s yoga practice at a new time 4:30 pm! Featuring mindful movement and breath work, for all ages!
Climate Circles Book Club: All We Can Save. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Join us to discuss climate change along with the book “All We Can Save,” edited by Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Dr. Katherine K. Wilkerson. This book club is divided into 10 sessions with each session covering a different section of the book. We will learn from each other and regional leaders about how to address the climate crisis together and as individuals. Reading each book section is encouraged, however not required. All ages are welcome to participate and you are encouraged to join the conversation together as a family. https://sonomalibrary.org/climate-circles For more information about All We Can Save circles: LINK
Bibliobus in Geyserville. Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 1-3 p.m. Explore the brand new Sonoma County Library BiblioBus!
- Sign up for a library card!
- Access FREE Wi-Fi!
- Browse a small collection of English and Spanish books for all ages.
- And much more!
