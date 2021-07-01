The Summer Reading Program is in full swing. Join us to win prizes and take advantage of our many programs and activities. We have many virtual events offered for all ages. Here is a list of our July events.
Zoom events especially for kids
Every Tuesday at 2 p.m. is a new event!
Family Trivia with North Bay Trivia. Tuesday, July 6 at 2 p.m.
Assemble your crew, put your thinking caps on, and get ready for family-friendly trivia fun! Prizes for the winning teams!
123 Andres in concert. Tuesday, July 13 at 2 p.m.
Latin Grammy-winning duo 123 Andrés performs bilingual songs and rhythms that will entice kids to jump, dance, and get the whole family moving.
Perry Yan Magic Show. Tuesday, July 20 at 2 p.m.
Perry’s Magic Show will have the entire family entertained from start to finish.
Cunamacué Family Dance. Tuesday, July 27.
Get up and dance, or just enjoy the show. Cunamacué’s family class showcases the high energy, joyful spirit of Afro-Peruvian dance.
Storytime at home. Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout July at 10:30 a.m.
Join us for stories and songs - either live on Zoom or recorded on YouTube — with your favorite Sonoma County children’s librarians.
Zoom events especially for teens:
Mindful Yoga with Ozlem. Mondays at 4 p.m.
Start the week with intention. Join other teens in a beginner's yoga practice, featuring mindful movement and breath work.
Pride Club. Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Join other teens in this weekly virtual club to discuss books and other media that highlight queer voices and experiences.
Mind of a Scientist. Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Virtual field trips with Mind of a Scientist is an opportunity for high school students — and science lovers of all ages — to experience a day in the life of a scientist.
Anime Club. Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Social Justice Club. Thursdays at 4 p.m.
In this weekly virtual club, we discuss books, movies, TV, podcasts and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens.
Game on! Fridays at 4 p.m.
Join other teens virtually once a week to play a variety of games like, Among Us, Jackbox, Kahoot or D&D — games are chosen by the group, depending on the number of players.
Teen Trivia Challenge with North Bay Trivia. Friday, July 2 at 4 p.m.
Come test your knowledge about topics including books, movies, and current events at teen trivia, hosted by the super geniuses at North Bay Trivia. Prizes for the winning team!
Summer Author Series: Gabby Rivera. Saturday, July 10 at 2 p.m.
An outgoing, outspoken creator invested in fostering dialogue, inspiring radical creativity, and improving vulnerable communities. The author of Juliet Takes a Breath, she’s also the writer of the Marvel series America — featuring the first queer, Latinx teen girl superhero. To Rivera, it’s vital to encourage people of all backgrounds to create, daydream, and tell their own stories. She navigates the world as a queer, Latinx, millennial woman; incorporates her heritage into her writing; strives to be a thoughtful ally for others, and celebrates the healing power of community.
Understanding Credit. Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m.
Learn from the experts at Bay Area Financial Education Foundation on how your credit score affects the ability to borrow money, how interest is charged and ways to avoid it.
How to Draw Your Own Comic Book Character. Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m.
Local writer and illustrator Gio Benedetti will guide you through creating and drawing your own original comic book character.
DIY Jewelry. Saturday, July 31 at 2 p.m.
Local instructor Amber Romero of Chimera Arts will guide you in making your own unique piece of jewelry; all materials provided by the library through curbside pickup, while supplies last.
We would like to also invite teens to join us in conversation on Discord. Please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org for an invite.
Zoom events especially for adults:
The Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic. Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
Breathe: Explore your emotions during hard times with Maria Rivera Learn the importance of food and natural remedies for a better lifestyle (part of a workshop series sharing indigenous knowledge of herbal medicine).
DIY: We Heart Fiber Arts. Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.
Learn the basics of hand-sewing while making your clothing uniquely you with creative and original embellishments.
Emergency Preparedness: Sonoma Ready Series. Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m.
This last one in the series will focus on staying informed and connected. Learn about emergency kits and what items are important to always have ready. Limited kits are available for pick up at your local branch.
Documentary Film Discussion Group. Thursday, July 22 at 6 p.m.
Join us for a monthly virtual Documentary: Film Discussion series to learn new things, engage in thoughtful discussion, and connect with other members of the community. This month’s film is Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things. This film examines the many aspects of the growing “minimalist” movement that is challenging compulsory consumerism and seeing a different path.
Sonoma Sounds. Monday, July 26
Enjoy interviews and performances from local musicians and poets as they share their art, inspirations, and stories. Look for new episodes on Facebook, and YouTube (@sonomalibrary).
Crafting with Creative Bug.
Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m. Stylized Line Drawing and Monday, July 26 at 6 p.m. Botanical Watercolor Illustration
Pick up a craft kit at your local branch, explore new hobbies, and create with others with Creative Bug.
Read BIPOC Book Club. Tuesday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
Join librarians virtually to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color. This month’s book is Go Tell it on the Mountain by James Baldwin
¿Dónde Está Mi Gente? Monday, July 19 at 6 p.m.
Experience the electrifying voices of Latinx performers hosted by Baruch Porras Hernandez. This show features music from Dizzy Jenkins and literary reading and performances from Jaime Cortez, Luna Merbrua, and Josiah Luis Alderete! Escuche a las voces electrizantes de artistas Latinx presentadas por Baruch Porras Hernández. ¡Este espectáculo presenta música de Dizzy Jenkins y lecturas literarias y presentaciones de Jaime Cortez, Luna Merbrua y Josiah Luis Alderete!
Summer Author Series: Jeff Chang. Saturday, July 24 at 4 p.m.
“Culture moves before politics,” says Jeff Chang, who writes on art, multiculturalism, and racial progress in post-civil rights America with the sweeping authority of the best social historians. In his new book We Gon’ Be Alright he explores the meaning of diversity in an era of racial and economic resegregation, telling a lively and tumultuous narrative of modern American life. After so much unrest and tragedy, how can our communities heal? To Chang, not all is lost. If we can unseat policies of resegregation, we join the great fight of our time, the fight to establish America as a thriving, prosperous, equitable place for all.
Please stop by the library to get our booklet of events happening this summer. If you have any questions or want help registering for one of our events, please do not hesitate to come by or call us at 707-894-5271.
