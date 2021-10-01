All events are on Zoom and require prior registration. Please register at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events?v=grid Questions? Email: events@sonomalibrary.org or call us at 707 894-5271.
Events for Kids
Family Storytime - Live on Zoom Wednesday Oct. 6, 13, and 20 at 10:30 a.m. Join a Children’s Librarian for these fun live Zoom storytimes. We will model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. For families and caregivers with children, ages 0-6.
Meet the Author: Raúl the Third. Saturday Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.Meet Raúl The Third, an award-winning author, illustrator, and artist. His work centers around the contemporary Mexican-American experience and his memories of growing up in El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. From creating works of art for museums with students from the community to publishing books inspired by his childhood experiences, Raúl has always found inspiration by the people around him. Take a journey as he guides you through his many projects and gives you a behind-the-scenes look at his process! Recommended for ages 4-12. This event will be in English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation.
¡Hora de cuentos estará en vivo a través de Zoom! miércoles 27 de octubre a las 10:30 am¡Bienvenido a "Hora de cuentos en Casa"! For children 0-5. Para edades 0-5. Acompáñenos parar cuentos y canciones en español de sus bibliotecarios del Condado de Sonoma.
Tween Writing Workshop via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. Author of thrillers and fantasy Jennifer Lynn Alvarez will lead writers age 9-13 through interactive prompts and teach fiction techniques. No experience necessary. Please bring paper and your favorite writing/drawing utensils to the Zoom meeting! Also, save the dates for a special weekly workshop series with Jennifer Lynn Alvarez coming soon for the month of November on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. via Zoom!
Teen programs
Mindful Mondays: Yoga with Ozlem. Monday, Oct. 4, 18, and 25 at 4 p.m Start the week with intention! Join other teens in a beginner's yoga practice, featuring mindful movement and breath work.
Pride Club Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Join other teens in this weekly virtual club club to discuss books and other media that highlight queer voices and experiences.
Anime Club Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Social Justice Club Thursdays at 4 p.m. In this weekly virtual club, we discuss books, movies, TV, podcasts, and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens. In October we will be focussing on Latinx Heritage Month. The latter part of the month we will be discussing issues around sexual assault and domestic violence.
Game on! Friday Oct. 8 and 22 at 4 p.m. Join other teens virtually once a week to play a variety of games like, Among Us, Jackbox, Kahoot, or D&D —games are chosen by the group, depending on the number of players.
Events for Teens and Adults
How to gain confidence in your writing with Tutor.com Friday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m.
*This webinar is geared toward high school and college students.*
In this final session of Tutor.com's three-part webinar series, you'll learn simple steps you can take to gain confidence in your writing. We’ll go over how to: • Analyze writing assignment instructions • Find and properly utilize scholarly resources • Follow a rubric to ensure you cover all the objectives of the assignment. Can't attend live? Register and you'll receive the final recorded webinar via email.
El Cacao: The Challenge of Fair Trade. Film screening with Q&A with film director Michelle Aguilar. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. The film will be in Spanish with English captions. The Q&A session will be in English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation.
Film Synopsis: In the lush rainforest of Bocas del Toro, Panama, an indigenous cacao farmer, his wife and grandchildren confront environmental and economic complexities as they grow, harvest and sell cacao beans for a global chocolate market. Does Fair Trade Certification really work? Documenting the exceptional wisdom, unconditional devotion and proven ancient farming techniques of one hard-working Ngäbe farmer, Samuel Murillo, "El Cacao" complicates the question by examining the fairness of his trade.The film threads together the themes of neoliberal ideology, human rights, and the economics of the chocolate industry. While the demand for chocolate in developed nations continues to rise, the farmers in developing countries, like Panama, are rarely awarded the economic incentive promised to them.
Adult programs
Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. This month we will be discussing women’s ovarian health and energy with Samantha Perez. Learn how to respect your cycles and live with them in a conscious way to connect your energy and healing. Join the virtual Wellness Workshops to learn about the indigenous knowledge of herbal medicine; presented by the Promotoras de Salud who are dedicated to the exchange of remedies, recipes, and medicine to empower holistic health within the community. All events are in Spanish with an English interpreter. For more information about The Botanical Bus, please visit their website: https://thebotanicalbus.org/
Sanidad y energía ovárica de la mujer con Samantha Perez. Aprende a respetar tus ciclos y a vivir con ellos de manera consciente para conectar tu energía y sanación. Únate a los talleres de bienestar virtuales para aprender sobre el conocimiento indígena de la medicina herbal; presentado por las Promotoras de Salud que se dedican al intercambio de remedios, recetas y medicinas para potenciar la salud integral dentro de la comunidad. Todos los eventos son en español con un intérprete de inglés. Es necesario registrarte en línea o por teléfono. Para obtener más información sobre The Botanical Bus, visite su sitio web: https://thebotanicalbus.org/
Virtual English Conversation Circle Mondays at 5 p.m. Virtual drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small group setting with a class facilitator. If you are interested in attending the English Conversation Circle on Zoom, please email Lisa Musgrove at lmusgrove@sonomalibrary.org. She will pass your information along to the facilitator who will be in touch.
Adult Virtual Book Club:The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Join us in the discussion of the "Immortalists" by Chloe Benjamin. We meet once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. What this book is about: Sneaking out to get readings from a traveling psychic reputed to be able to tell customers when they will die, four adolescent siblings from New York City's 1969 Lower East Side hide what they learn from each other before embarking on five decades of respective experiences shaped by their determination to control fate. To take part in the discussion, please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.orgor register for this event. You should receive an email confirming your participation and another email closer to the date with the meeting link and details.
Revisiting Coming Out Day in Sonoma County. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Join Magi Fedorka and Adam Richmond, two activists from the 1980s and early 1990s, discuss the explosion of political and community organizing efforts during that period. Among many other endeavors, Magi was the organizer of the first National Coming Out Day event in 1988 in Sonoma County. Their presentation will focus on the historical roots of this day in recognition of our LGBTQI+ community. They were involved in the fight against the LaRouche AIDS initiative in 1986 which promised to create lists of HIV-positive individuals and threatened to create quarantine camps. Their additional efforts included the campaign to get the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to pass a Lesbian and Gay Pride Week Resolution, which succeeded finally in 1992.
Before Castro: LGBTQ San Francisco from the 1930s to 1970 with Shad Reinstein and Tina Dungan Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Learn about the wild and crazy early LGBTQ history of San Francisco. Mona’s was the club in the 1930s, a place where “Girls will be boys.” In the 1950s, José Sarria would lead gay men from the Black Cat to the jail. There they stood outside and sang a tune they called “Nelly Queen” to the men arrested that night in raids on gay bars. The Daughters Of Bilitis, the first national Lesbian association, and the Pan Graphic Press, the first Gay press in the world, were founded in San Francisco in the 1950s. What was happening in the Tenderloin? What was the Vanguard Youth Street Sweep? What happened at the Compton Cafeteria Riot in 1966? It all happened before Stonewall!
Read BIPOC Book Club: Native Son. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Join librarians virtually to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC).Here's a preview of October's title, "Native Son" by Richard Wright. Right from the start, Bigger Thomas had been headed for jail. It could have been for assault or petty larceny; by chance, it was for murder and rape. Native Son tells the story of this young black man caught in a downward spiral after he kills a young white woman in a brief moment of panic. Set in Chicago in the 1930s, Wright's powerful novel is an unsparing reflection on the poverty and feelings of hopelessness experienced by people in inner cities across the country and of what it means to be black in America.For more information, please visit: https://sonomalibrary.org/bipocbookgroup
Documentary Film Discussion Group -View Ahead and Discuss Together: "The Gateway Bug" Thursday, October 28 at 6 p.m. Use a streaming service (Kanopy, Hoopla) to view the month's film selection and join the discussion via Zoom with other film buffs! This month's film: "The Gateway Bug," about feeding humanity in an uncertain age. Over 2 billion people on earth eat insects for protein. "The Gateway Bug" explores how changing daily eating habits can feed humanity in an uncertain age, one meal at a time. Winner at the American Conservation Film Festival. Official Selection at San Francisco DocFest. Running time 85 minutes.
