All events are on Zoom and require prior registration. Please register at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events?v=grid Questions? Email events@sonomalibrary.org or call us at 707-894-5271.
Events Especially for Children:
Family Storytime - Live on Zoom Wednesdays, Sept.1 and 8 at 10:30 a.m. Join a Children’s Librarian for these fun live Zoom storytimes. We will model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. For families and caregivers with children, ages 0-6.
Bilingual Family Storytime - Live on Zoom. Wednesdays, Sept. 15 and 22 at 10:30 a.m. Celebrate Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month! Join a Children’s Librarian for these bilingual English and Spanish live Zoom storytimes. We will model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. For families and caregivers with children, ages 0-6.
¡Celebre el Mes de la Herencia Hispana Latinx! Acompañe a un Bibliotecario de Niños para una hora de cuentos bilingües en inglés y español en vivo por Zoom. Vamos a modelar las prácticas diarias de conversación, canto, lectura, escritura y juego que ayudará a su hijo a prepararse a leer. La hora de cuentos de familia incluye libros, fingerplays, rimas y canciones. Para familias y cuidadores con niños, 0-6.
Special Family Storytime with author Emma Bland reading “Odin: Dog Hero of the Fires” Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. In October 2017, the Tubbs Fire raged across Northern California, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. The Hendel Family barely escaped the wildfire but had to leave behind their dog Odin, who refused to abandon his herd, the eight family goats. Once the fire was out, the family returned home to find a miracle. This is the true story of Odin, hero of the fires.
Zoom events especially for Teens:
Pride Club Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Join other teens in this weekly virtual club to discuss books and other media that highlight queer voices and experiences.
Anime Club Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Social Justice Club Thursdays at 4 p.m. In this weekly virtual club, we discuss books, movies, TV, podcasts and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens. This month we will be discussing gun violence.
Game on! Fridays, Sept. 10 and 24 at 4 p.m. Join other teens virtually once a week to play a variety of games like, Among Us, Jackbox, Kahoot, or D&D — games are chosen by the group, depending on the number of players.
Events for Adults:
Let’s Talk: Virtual English Conversation Class Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. Join us for fun conversation and an easy way to practice your spoken English.
Register in advance for the Wednesday class series in September here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkf-2pqDIoHNS1O4wJUklON3bRQhGFfpI8
Register in advance for the Thursday class series in September here:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEldeqgqT4oHtDfpRZ6rCtTeSmlh40phDiO
Virtual English Conversation Circle Mondays at 5 p.m. Virtual drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small group setting with a class facilitator. If you are interested in attending the English Conversation Circle on ZOOM, please email Lisa Musgrove at lmusgrove@sonomalibrary.org. She will pass your information along to the facilitator who will be in touch.
Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic. Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Únase a Samantha Peréz con @botanical.bus para conocer las plantas medicinales que ayudan a regular las hormonas y controlar los síntomas de la menopausia. Join Samantha Peréz with @botanical.bus to learn about the medicinal plants that help regulate hormones and control the symptoms of menopause.
9/11 20th Anniversary - Women at Ground Zero Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Join the conversation with Susan Hagen and Mary Carouba as they share the inside story behind their 9/11 book, "Women at Ground Zero: Stories of Courage and Compassion." In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Susan and Mary deliver a lively and surprisingly humorous retrospective of their experiences in New York City following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. The two Sonoma County residents tell the story of how, without any press credentials, contacts, agents, or funding, they traveled to the heart of the disaster to find and interview female firefighters, police officers, and paramedics who were left out of the national conversation about 9/11. Their leap of faith resulted in the highly acclaimed book, “Women at Ground Zero: Stories of Courage and Compassion.”
Adult Virtual Book Club: Life after Life. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. Join us in the discussion of “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson. We meet once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. This book follows the experiences of a woman, who after being born on a snowy night in 1910, repeatedly dies and reincarnates into the same life to correct missteps and ultimately save the world.
To take part in the discussion, please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org or register for this event. You should receive an email confirming your participation and another email closer to the date with the meeting link and details.
Emergency Preparedness: Sonoma Ready Series. Saturdays, Sept. 18 and 25 at 11 a.m. On Sept. 18, we will listen to experts review different brands/types of products for your Go Bag. On Sept. 25, we will learn about how to "harden" buildings, and create good defensible space so your home can better resist the heat and embers of wildfire.
Documentary Film Discussion Group. Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Use a streaming service (Kanopy, Hoopla) to view the month's film selection and join the discussion via Zoom with other film buffs! This month’s film is “The Pollinators” which is a cinematic journey around the United States following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts and vegetables we all eat. The many challenges the beekeepers and their bees face en route reveal flaws to our simplified chemically dependent agriculture system.
E Street Studios Virtual Media Maker Meetup. Monday, Sept. 27 at 6:00pm. Virtually connect with other media makers and creatives! Connect with other videographers, photographers, podcasters, designers, sound artists and others who are curious about making media. Find out what projects people are working on right now. Learn virtual ways to collaborate. Ask questions and get answers!
Read BIPOC Book Club: The House on Mango Street. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes deeply joyous, “The House on Mango Street” tells the story of Esperanza Cordero, whose neighborhood is one of harsh realities and harsh beauty. Esperanza doesn't want to belong - not to her run-down neighborhood, and not to the low expectations the world has for her. Esperanza's story is that of a young girl coming into her power, and inventing for herself what she will become.
"Wilder than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future" Film screening and Q&A Panel. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Join us for a film screening of "Wilder than Wild", then ask questions to our panel of fire-wise Sonoma County professionals and film directors Kevin White and Stephen Most in a Q&A discussion.
*The ideas expressed in the film may not align to the policies and positions of the Sonoma County Library, County of Sonoma, nor our expert panelists. Learn more: https://www.wilderthanwildfilm.org/
For all ages:
Crafting with Creativebug: Oil Pastels Sketchbook. Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. Learn the basics of oil-based crayons as we experiment and draw landscapes. Registration to receive a free kit closes on Sept. 13. You will receive a notification by email/phone when your kit is available for pick up at your selected branch. A limited number of kits are available, first come first served, while supplies last. One kit per registration. Registered participants will receive the Zoom invite one hour prior to the scheduled event.
If you have questions? Email: events@sonomalibrary.org or call your local library branch!
