Editor's Note: As Cloverdale's Senior Center Community column makes a comeback, we're doing something new — in addition to highlighting some senior center events, center program manager Melanie Hall will be profiling some senior center members.
Focus on a Local Senior: Erma Burden
It was a sunny November day when I interviewed Erma Burden at the Cloverdale Senior Center. She was sitting with her friends, waiting for her turn to play Bean Bag Baseball, created by her friend Barbara Avila. Erma walked up, grabbed three beanbags and gave the beanbag a throw.
For someone turning 102 on Dec. 2, she has a strong arm with a precise aim. So, again, she threw, and this time, she got a home run; all of her friends cheered her on.
I asked Erma if she could go back in time at what point she would go back. Her answer was, “My happiest time was when my two boys were toddlers, they were not a lot of trouble, and they were fun — this was back in the 1940s.”
When asked who would be five people she would invite over for dinner and conversation (living or dead), she replied, “My mother, my husband, my sons and my favorite cousin Irene. The topic of conversation would be about all of the fun days at Laguna Beach, which is where my cousin Irene lived.” She reminisced that her dad would drive them there in his Model T when she was four or five years old.
My next question for Erma was, “If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?” Erma got a big smile on her face and told me, “I always wanted to go to South America to a high mountain to see this ancient city; it is a famous place.”
Her friends near her playing Bean Bag Baseball all started guessing the name of the place she was talking about. It would take three people to come up with Machu Picchu as the name, which is how this friendly group rolls.
When I asked Erma what are five words that describe her, she said, “Easy-going.” Then her friend Bert chimed in with “beautiful and bubbly,” Fran mentioned “friendly,” and Tom contributed “out-going.” Erma sat there with a big smile on her face enjoying their friendship.
Erma’s favorite movies are the Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour movies, popular in the 1940s and 1950s.
If Erma was sent to the moon, the three things she would bring with her are “food (tacos), a book (mystery novel) and another person (a good-looking guy).”
My final question for Erma was, “What is your secret to longevity?” Her answer was classic Erma style: “Not worrying about the small stuff or taking life too seriously, just going with the flow.” This statement is the epitome of who easy-going Erma is.
Melanie Hall is the program manager of the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
