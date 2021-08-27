Editor's Note: As Cloverdale's Senior Center Community column makes a comeback, we're doing something new — in addition to highlighting some senior center events, center program manager Melanie Hall will be profiling some senior center members.
Focus on a Local Senior: Ann Gillis
Aug. 10, I got a chance to chat with Ann Gillis — who’s about to have her 101st birthday — and ask her some questions about her life story.
“I started my education in a one-room schoolhouse on Dutcher Creek,” she said.
I asked her who were the greatest influences on her life and why? She replied immediately, “My parents as they worked so hard during the Depression, so I did the same. Everything was cheap, but nobody had money; I picked prunes for money during this time. When I went to U.C. Berkley, I worked for a wealthy family that had two girls. I took care of the girls, cleaned their house, and cooked meals for them and their friends. When they entertained, I cooked very fancy meals.”
I asked Ann, what is your fondest memory from childhood and when you were a young adult?
“I lived to dance; I love the music, there were such beautiful songs, songs from the war. I loved to go dancing, and every café had a jukebox. Back in 1938-1942, it was 96 cents for a steak meal,” she said.
Ann went on to talk about her time at U. C. Berkley and explained that she had a very high intellect and she got her degree in Languages. She went on to talk about what was going on with California at the time. She explained, “The natives from Mexico did all the work in the fields on the farms as all the men were away at war; they saved California, which provided most of the food for the nation.”
When asked what her proudest accomplishment is, Ann stated, “In 1949/1950, my husband lost his job, life is just that way sometimes, so we came back to my family farm on Dutcher Creek.”
She explained that she had a book called, “You Can Build Your Dream Home” and for $3,500, and she and her husband agreed that they would do just that, build their home. So, they built their home for $5,000 when all was said and done. Then when her daughter Shirley got married, she and her new husband offered to live on the ranch and take care of her in her old age.
As luck would have it, Ann worked for Harry Trione (while commuting by bus), and he got the plans for a home. Ann’s family and primarily her two brothers built the two-story house in just 10 months.
Ann went on to say that working with her husband for 27 years for Farmers Insurance was an accomplishment. She was a notary and always tried to help people, but as she put it, “Notary is a tricky business, and people would try to be tricky.”
Ann said she loved this time of her life because she and her husband could travel to beautiful places in our country for two weeks. In addition, they got to travel to Texas, where her husband grew up, “We had a marvelous life, it wasn’t easy, but it was marvelous.”
I am the lucky owner of two of Ann Gillis’s paintings and wanted to know more about how that all began. She recalled that she started painting in 1960 when a friend of her fathers, from San Francisco, taught her how to paint. That was just the beginning of many paintings; Ann said she quit counting after she painted 3,000 pieces. She loves when people in the community come up to her and tell her they have one (or more) of her paintings. Ann once said that she paints “for the pure joy of it,” she paints what she feels at that moment. As a result, her paintings are colorful and filled with the joy that she expresses.
When asked if she has had an experience that she will never forget, Ann giggled.
“I am an ordinary person, but when my husband first laid eyes on me, he saw the most beautiful girl he had ever seen. He was a good husband, and I did the best I could for him when he was sick,” she said.
When asked what words best describe her, she shared, “I love nature and the birds; I still cook. I am thankful because Shirley, my daughter, helps with the household chores, and we play Scrabble every evening.”
My final question for Ann was what has been your greatest gift? She responded instantly with, “The gift of friendship is number one!”
This is the gift that she has given to others and that many beautiful friends have given her. She is very thankful for the many friends, especially those who took her places after she stopped driving.
Sept. 9 will be Ann’s 101st birthday and the senior center is throwing her a party on Sept. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.
She has asked a couple of our members to sing “Arrivederci Roma” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which is very little to ask for when you are 101 years young! Please feel free to come by and wish this extraordinary lady a happy birthday. We will be wearing our masks inside and following COVID-19 safety protocols.
If you are interested, many of Ann’s paintings that she has graciously allowed us to hang at our Senior Center are available for sale. She donates the proceeds back to support our Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
Melanie Hall is the program manager of the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
