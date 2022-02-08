Editor's Note: As Cloverdale's Senior Center Community column makes a comeback, we're doing something new — in addition to highlighting some senior center events, center program manager Melanie Hall will be profiling some senior center members.
Focus on a Local Senior: John and Emily Dirksen
I met with John and Emily Dirksen in the front yard of the senior center on a sunny afternoon. Both of them are regular participants in our morning yoga classes. (For now, group activities are on pause as we wait out the latest COVID-19 precaution mandate.)
John and Emily met in Squaw Valley in November of 1967 when they were skiing; they eloped just a few months later, in June of 1968.
John thought she seemed like a nice person and a good skier. As soon as John sharpened her skis, Emily’s first thought was of his thoughtfulness. Kindness is what she fell in love with, and he never gets angry.
Emily and John have been married for 53 years and have shared many adventures. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, John worked in Germany as a defense contractor for Lockheed, leading him to work in surveillance during the Cold War. While in Germany, they had three children. The family traveled together around Europe, trying out several ski areas. They traveled to the Greek Islands, Athens, Italy, Austria, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
When asked what one of their favorite memories was, Emily answered, “It was in the 1980s when John wanted to build a home in Los Altos Hills. He built it, and six months later, we decided to move to Sun Valley. We pulled a U-Haul trailer with our station wagon, lived in Sun Valley for one year and then moved back again to Los Altos.”
While living in California, they had three more children, four girls and two boys total. As a result, their children have produced 17 grandchildren. Their children live in Australia, Paris, Seattle, Canada and North Carolina.
John is proud of his children and family and feels that he influenced them the most by his kindness and helping others. Emily, too, is proud of their children and how they all take good care of the environment. In addition, they both are very proud of the success that their children have accomplished.
What do they like about the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center? Emily’s answer was, “It’s like a second home, and everybody is so helpful. It’s all about us (seniors).” Although, right now, the senior center is closed to group activities through Feb. 11, when we reopen, Emily wants to “Be more involved with classes as it was a bright spot during these last two years.”
My last question for this loving couple is, “What is your advice for a happy marriage?” Without hesitation, Emily answered, “Appreciation, respect and thankfulness. Breathe in joy and breathe out gratitude.” John looked at her with his bright blue eyes and just smiled.
Melanie Hall is the program manager of the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.