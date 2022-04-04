Editor's Note: As Cloverdale's Senior Center Community column makes a comeback, we're doing something new — in addition to highlighting some senior center events, center program manager Melanie Hall will be profiling some senior center members.
Focus on a Local Senior: Pete Jelton
Pete Jelton is one of the regulars at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. He is always willing to volunteer and help anyone who needs it. He is a man of many talents; he knows a lot about “fixing things.” The day I interviewed him he was offering his assistance with painting a plant shelf for our front yard.
I asked Pete what was a fond childhood memory of his, his answer, “When I lived in Lafayette, CA I was happy playing with neighbor friends and having swimming parties at my home. We had a Jeep I learned to drive early, I would drive around our three acres, and it was fun. We would pick up recyclable bottles, recycle them for cash and use the money to buy gas so I could run around in the jeep longer.”
When Pete was 12, he moved to Healdsburg and lived on a dairy farm on Mill Creek road. His family had 145 cows and it was Pete’s responsibility to be the “back up farmer.” His family also lived in Alexander Valley on a grape farm. Pete got married at the age of 18 and had two children (Rick and Karen) by the time he was 21. He fondly recalled that he always loved when they were little and loved children in general.
Pete declared, “I’ve always tried to work but college was difficult because I am dyslexic.” He started college at 19 but did not get his degree in psychology until he was 50. He went back to working construction because as he put it, “I could do it.”
Pete was living in San Diego when he took on the job of caregiving for his parents who were in the final stages of their lives; they passed a year and a half later. Pete declared that he had a lot of freedom afterward, which is typical of being a caregiver for an extended period.
As Pete has gone through life, he has learned a few things. His personal preference is to always give people 2-3 choices because “it’s the way I like to be managed and people respond nicely to it, it goes along with my playful nature.” He also knows this about himself, “I like to see the people around me happy, and sometimes it’s really wonderful,”
What does he like most at the Cloverdale Senior Center? He states simply, “People.” We ended our conversation with Pete’s favorite phrase which is a play on words, “I can’t do nothing well, means I can do something here at the Senior Center.” Thank you Pete for all of the volunteering you do to help make the Senior Center a very special place, your kindness is contagious!
Melanie Hall is the program manager of the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
