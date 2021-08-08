Editor's Note: As Cloverdale's Senior Center Community column makes a comeback, we're doing something new — in addition to highlighting some senior center events, center program manager Melanie Hall will be profiling some senior center members.
Focus on a Local Senior: Judie Johnson
I recently got a chance to have a conversation with Judie Johnson, one of our senior center members and a volunteer here at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. I asked her several questions about her life and this is what she had to say.
When asked who the greatest influences on her life were, Judie stated that Florence Nightingale, Clara Barton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Barbara Hardy (who was a childhood neighbor) were.
Seeing the Nutcracker at the McCormick Theatre in Chicago live as a child was her fondest memory from childhood. When she was a young adult, a fond memory was as a CNA learning from experienced RNs. In the past five years learning and using her RN skills for the public good as an Ombudsman, community volunteer and citizen first responder has brought her great joy.
When I asked Judie to list five people she would love to share conversation and a meal with, she named local men who serve our community — Sheriff Mark Essick (to learn his perspective), Fire Chief Jason Jenkins, Geoff Peters and other fire personnel, Tom Hendricks who is the local ambulance paramedic manager and her two neighbors John and Robert, who as she described are “great gentlemen.”
I asked what her proudest accomplishment was and she responded, “I haven’t achieved that yet.”
Her hidden talent is singing wildly when she drives, she loves classic rock.
Her most unforgettable experience that she will always remember is attending vigils at end of life events. Judie’s final words during this conversation, “Witnessing a death is very spiritual; there is a miracle that occurs when our souls leave our bodies and become spirits.”
Thank you Judie for taking the time to chat with me and for sharing a small piece of yourself and helping us gain insight as to what shaped you into the person you are today.
Melanie Hall is the program manager of the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
