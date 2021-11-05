November 7, 1885 - 136 years ago
The Postmaster General has decided that special deliveries of letters shall not be made on Sunday.
Santa Rosa has a steam fire engine at last. It is reported to be the center of attraction and likewise the subject of conversation at the county seat.
The present week will about finish the crushing of Mission and second crop Zinfandel grapes.
An attempt was made last Monday to smuggle something through the window to the prisoners in the county jail. The wire screen on the window was entirely torn from its fastenings. This is the second time such an attempt has been made.
November 3, 1960 – 61 years ago
Sonoma County members of Allied Grape Growers shared today in the distribution of $3,447,513 made to more than 1,300 members of the world’s largest wine growers’ cooperative. The quarterly progress payment is based on the sales of Italian Swiss Colony, Petri, Mission Bell, Lejon, Asti and Signature premium wines.
Cloverdale and area, with the rest of the country, will go the polls on Tuesday for the General Election. Candidates on the Democratic ticket, John F. Kennedy for President and for Vice President, Lyndon B. Johnson. The Republican ticket, Richard M. Nixon for President and for Vice President, Henry Cabot Lodge.
Cloverdale High School Students will be offered the same free tuberculosis testing program, recently completed at the Cloverdale Elementary Schools. This service is being offered by the Sonoma County Tuberculosis Health Association and the Sonoma County Public Health in cooperation with the school. Parents are urged to sign and return as soon as possible the consent form.
November 6, 1985 – 36 years ago
From the Clubs & Organizations Page:
Soroptimists – October was a busy month starting with a positive decision to enter a citrus exhibit in the upcoming Citrus Fair.
Arch Druidess journeyed to Cloverdale for her official visit to Cloverdale Druidess Circle 81.
Members of “Beyond War” will hold an introductory meeting in Cloverdale Library. “Beyond War” is a volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to the future of our planet.
The Century Lions Regular Trap Shoot will be held Sunday.
Plaudits to the Century Lions for donating $150 to the Halloween teen dance and to the Lions and Lionesses who helped as chaperones.
If you are not a member of a service organization, and have enjoyed reading about Cloverdale organizations each week, you might like to give membership a try. It will be one of the most worthwhile and enjoyable things you are likely to do!
