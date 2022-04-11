April 15, 1911 - 136 years ago
The famous champagne expert Charles Jadean, after a three-month visit to France, is again at work at Asti. He is filling about 300,000 bottles with sparkling wines. Last year the output was 250,000 bottles, 150,000 were champagne and the other 100,000 sparkling burgundy. These wines, which are naturally fermented in the bottle, have now reached the last stage before bottling. In a few months the public will have its first opportunity to taste Italian-Swiss Colony’s latest achievement.
Next Monday evening there will be a special meeting of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce for the purpose of planning to send a float to the annual Rose Carnival in Santa Rosa. All public-spirited citizens whether affiliated with the Chamber or not, are invited to be present and give expression to their sentiments.
April 13, 1961 – 61 years ago
Pacific Gas and Electric Company plans to double the size of the Geysers Geothermal power plant at the Big Geysers, 16 miles east of Cloverdale. The plant, which generates electricity with natural steam brought from within the earth, began operation last summer. It is the first of its kind in America. P.G.& E will add a 12,500-kilowatt generating unit to the one of that size already in service at the Geysers. The company will invest approximately $2.2 million in the new unit. Seven wells have been developed at the Geysers. Four are now being used to supply the first unit. The new unit will be built adjacent to the first, utilizing common operating, switching and transmission facilities. It will be designed to run automatically, without operators in attendance.
Sonoma County has gone on record against the Golden Gate Transportation Commission bill to take over complete control and operation of the Golden Gate Bridge, and eventually all state-controlled toll bridges. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors stated: ... revenues of the Golden Gate Bridge would be used to construct facilities outside the Bridge District, which the people of Sonoma and the other counties could conceivably have no interest in ...
April 16, 1986 – 36 years ago
May 22 will be the kick-off for a four-day event which will bring hundreds of horses and riders to Cloverdale for the first annual frontier days celebration. The activities will start with a huge five-ring circus provided by Carson and Barnes. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will bring riders from all over the Redwood Empire for a spectacular ram sale, sheep dog trials, barbeque, country western dance, and much, much more.
If you would like to see a very special handmade quilt, be sure to go by the library before this Friday. It’s become almost a tradition within the Sonoma County Library system that when a librarian is due to go on maternity leave, her co-workers make a quilt to commemorate the event.
