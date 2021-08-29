August 29, 1885 - 136 years ago
Ten miles northwest of Cloverdale is the Hot Sulphur Springs Resort. The resort is surrounded by a magnificent forest and is supplied with an abundance of mountain water. Bath houses were erected this summer and in another year the resort will have a fine hotel. At present parties visiting the springs must take their camp outfit with them. Already the resort is one of Sonoma County “first-class” sulphur resorts
The necessary capital to construct water works in Cloverdale has been raised and the company will be formed this week by the shareholders. A well will be sunk on the bank of the Russian River and a 30-horsepower boiler engine and pump with necessary buildings will be placed on the bank. A reservoir to contain 300,000 gallons of water will be dug on the hill east of town. A six-inch pipe will run from the reservoir, which will have an altitude of about 130 feet above the level of the town, through Third Street to West, there meeting a six-inch pipe which extends to Railroad Street. An additional piping system will cover most of the downtown area with 10 fire plugs placed at strategic corners.
August 25, 1960 – 61 years ago
Several suggestions on the best ways to turn water into wine were given grape growers at Grape Day at the University of California, Davis. The suggestions discussed: The “wet” treatment which consists of three irrigations during the summer, the last one at six weeks before harvest. Using the “medium” treatment the vines receive water only once 10 weeks before harvest. No irrigation is the “dry” treatment. Trials at Davis show that the yield from “wet” treatment vines was twice as large as that from the “dry” treatment and 20 per cent larger than from “medium” treatment vines.
Northern Californians bought $9,714,017 worth of U. S. Treasury Series E and II Savings Bonds during the month of July. Of this amount Sonoma County residents share was $136,469 for the month.
August 28, 1985 – 36 years ago
The new never-before-seen in Cloverdale Grape Festival is almost upon us. Activities at the Citrus Fair are hitting high gear as entries are accepted. In the baked and homemade goodies department, all entries must have grapes as an ingredient. Other categories include harvest display of vegetables and flowers, small gardens, usual or large vegetables and field grapes. Already there are 10 entries in the Grape Mural division. Discount tickets for all the activities and the carnival are now available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.