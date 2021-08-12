August 8, 1885 - 163 years ago
The Obsequies of General Grant: Today all that is mortal of the illustrious man who preserved the Union of these States on the battle field, will be consigned to the grave. Preparations on a magnificent scale have been in the making for the past ten days for his interment at New York City, as well as throughout all the rest of the country. People are showing the utmost marks of respect without regard to political or religious affiliations. May we hope this sad event will help to promote good will among survivors of the terrible war between the states and cement our friendship more firmly?
Mr. W.M Sink is discussing pumping works to supply the town with water. The scheme is a plausible one. The interest on the money saved in putting up the plant would more than pay the necessary extra required labor, than by obtaining water by gravity. $10,000 is the amount required to put up the plant and pipe the town; we are assured that it can be raised.
August 11, 1960 – 61 years ago
Forty percent of the property owners of a large area south and west of Cloverdale oppose annexation to the city. A second hearing will be held August 15. An additional 10 days was allowed for others to file protest. If 51 percent of the property owners object to the proposed annexation, it is a dead issue for one year. The territory proposed to be annexed is bounded roughly by City Park to the foothills west of Highway 101, properties east of Highway 101, including the Ghiotti property, sections south of the present city limits, including the Bandiera property, and other private property on the west side of Highway 101.
Planting of catchable trout from California hatcheries, temporarily discontinued due to a fish disease, has been ordered resumed. It was on the basis of information, following extensive research experiments which indicated that the fish disease could not be transmitted to human beings, that the government agreed to continue normal trout planting operations.
August 14, 1985 – 36 years ago
A yearly accelerated increase in Sonoma County assessed property values, has come to a screeching halt, according to the 1985 assessment roll. And Cloverdale is again a laggard in the County, as far as our assessed values are concerned. Cloverdale is the only city in the County with less than $100,000 in total valuation. The closest competitor for the bottom spot, Cotati, rings in with $118,706 total.
The City of Cloverdale got five minutes of agenda time and a “ho-hum” response to its pitch to complete the Cloverdale by-pass at a congressional subcommittee hearing. CalTrans last week announced the Cloverdale by-pass is delayed again, and how long is not yet clear. The by-pass was the only one of Sonoma County’s road projects delayed by CalTrans stretching its five year program to six years. Privately, Cloverdale has been told that the by-pass may not actually go around Cloverdale until 1991.
