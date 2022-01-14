January 16, 1886 - 136 years ago
Local Items:
The pay car came up last Monday and left a smile on the faces and a jingle in the pockets of the employees at this end of the railroad.
John Ferrel, who recently purchased the feed yard at the depot, is about to build a saloon on the southeast corner of Railroad Avenue, facing the depot. Johnny proposes to make considerable improvements in the spring.
“Thou shalt not steal” is an imperative command of the Bible. We will say more. The fellow that is helping himself from our wood pile had better look a “leetle out.” We have charged several sticks with giant powder, and woe betides he that stealth there from hereafter.
January 12, 1961 – 61 years ago
People and grape vines are competing for living space in California’s historic wine growing districts – and, as usual, the people are winning. Production of the state’s famed wines is not seriously threatened. Worried wine industry leaders have been assured by a University of California viticulturist, that there is plenty of land left where fine grape varieties can be grown to satisfy the most discriminating vintner. A substantial part of the traditional areas, which produce premium table wines have been lost. The Santa Clara Valley is the prime example. The largest single potential growing district for fine wine grapes is in the Salinas Valley. There is an estimated 25,000 acres where premium grape varieties could grow without any immediate threat from home builders. And that’s as much acreage as is planted now.
Directors of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce expressed concern over the alleged financial difficulties of the City, as reported in a recent issue of the Reveille. The directors voted to investigate the factors leading to the alleged conditions for the benefit of the chamber and the community, and to publish its findings.
January 15, 1986 – 36 years ago
From “Glimpses of the Past” by Jack Howell: How many remember when the Del Rio Theatre installed air conditioning, and the first show in the newly renovated theatre was “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”? That was in 1938. Now days the old films delight new and old audiences on TV. Most of the films were in good taste and appealed to all, without the need for ratings. The early films were called flicks because that’s what they did, flicker while being shown, due to not yet advanced technology used in the projection booth. The older generations have fond memories of the ornate theatres of their day, with stage shows, plus news reels, cartoons, travelogues, and double features. I recall the Fox Theatre in San Francisco, where the stage rose from the basement and a big band entertained between shows. Then along came “3D” movies, and next “Cinerama” with its wide wrap round screen and stereophonic sound that provided audiences with fun realism that today has been replaced with violent realism and death-defying stunts.
