December 19, 1885 - 136 years ago
Local Items:
- The city hall at Healdsburg is fast reaching completion. It will be the finest hall north of Santa Rosa.
- San Francisco Labor Bureau Commissioner states that there are 16,000 idle white men in that city.
- A Santa Cruz school ma’am has beaten the record by soundly whipping eight unruly boys inside of fifteen minutes by the clock.
- There are three debating societies in Santa Rosa. The young people of Cloverdale could spend very pleasant evenings in having a society here.
- The saloons of Upper Lake have agreed among themselves not to open their places of business on the Sabbath day.
December 15, 1960 – 61 years ago
“Wonders of the United States” will be the theme for the 1961 Cloverdale Citrus Fair.
From “Off the Editor’s Hook”: It is good news that the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is getting a campaign under way to advertise Cloverdale with eye catching matchbox covers and placemats. We’d like to offer a further suggestion for making Cloverdale known all over the country – even all over the world. This is to get articles about our town into newspapers and magazines and, to get our events listed in guides for tourists to see. There is plenty of material here for fascinating feature articles from past and present; Madame Preston’s community, the French colony at Icaria, the Big Geysers and the geyser powered electric plant, our citrus culture, our wine and lumber industries. If other people knew about our events in Cloverdale and the country around, it would be famous, and our area would prosper financially too.
December 18, 1985 – 36 years ago
In 1936 a new city hall was constructed on West Street with adjacent fire house. This served the town until the 1970’s when a new firehouse was built on Broad Street. The new city hall was expanded as the facilities became outmoded for the increasing business of city government.
Cloverdale’s city council failed to meet Monday night as all five council members stayed away from city hall. The council members were reacting to a death threat, reportedly made late Monday against the police chief, a patrolman and the city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.