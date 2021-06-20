June 13, 1885 — 136 years ago
From Neighboring Jots:
Dull times in Covelo.
Santa Rosa has a boy poet.
The Guerneville Bridge is progressing rapidly.
The coast road to Humboldt County lacks only four miles to completion.
West Windsor has one saloon to every eight inhabitants. Its population is 24.
A newspaper to be printed in the Italian language will soon be issued in Santa Rosa.
The Cayote Indians around Lower Lake are being liberally supplied with liquor, which is causing considerable alarm.
June 16, 1960 – 61 years ago
Recreation Program Set for the Summer:
Arts & Crafts
Archery
General Recreation for all ages; games special events, outings, athletics, quiet games.
Tournament Days for all ages; checkers, chess, four-square, shuffleboard, paddle-pool, tetherball.
Day Trips; San Francisco Zoo, Ukiah swim, San Francisco Giants’ game, nature hikes.
Junior Hardball League
Free Movie Nights
Off the Editor’s Hook:
What’s Nixon for? Gov. Nelson Rockefeller may want to be President of the United States, but whether he does or not, we think, his manifesto issued last week is of great importance to the country and to the Republican Party. In it he severely criticized a number of policies of the Eisenhower Administration and called on Vice President Richard M. Nixon to state his position on critical issues before and not after he is nominated for the Presidency. We think the voters are entitled to know, as Governor Rockefeller has asked, what his opinions are on national and international questions
June 19, 1985 – 36 years ago
Four local wineries brought home 13 medals from the Farmers Fair Wine Judging – competing against 234 other California vintners who entered a total of 1,489 wines for judging. Pat Paulsen Vineyards led the local field with a gold, two silver and a bronze medal. Italian Swiss Colony received six medals, Geyser Peak received two and Fritz Cellars took one.
Forget Prince Charming, Get an Education: Do girls still believe a Prince Charming will marry and take care of them forever? If so, they may be surprised to know there are nearly 20 million American women who have never married and about 22 million women whose Prince Charmings have left, divorced or died. Of the 42 million women living with out a spouse, about 10 million are heading a household and caring for their children under 18 years. Young girls today should keep in mind the statistics and remember that not all Prince Charmings in real life turn out to be rich, loving or immortal.
