June 27, 1885 – 136 years ago
Business Locals:
The most complete sock of clothing north of San Francisco, and at prices that defy competition, at Dickson & Barnes, corner Fourth and B Streets, Santa Rosa. Call and examine our stock before purchasing.
For boots, shoes, hats and caps, go to the Cloverdale Banking and Commercial Co.
For the best brands of Cutter’s whiskies, liquors and cigars go to Whelan’s Sample Rooms.
If you want an extra quality of superior sugar-cured eastern hams, you can always find the article at Leitch & Frain’s. An extra fine lot just received.
June 30, 1960 – 61 years ago
Don’t panic – Cloverdale’s WestAmerica branch is not closing. The bank is not in trouble, just closing 11 branches in the Northern California to consolidate their assets. Cloverdale is considered, by the bank, to be one of the most stable offices in the region. The bank is committed to expansion and growth, and intends to concentrate their resources in communities like Cloverdale where the bank can best serve local needs.
- 4th of July Activities:
- Diaper Derby
- Watermelon Easting Contest
- Waterballon Toss
- Turtle Race
- Men’s Pretty Legs Contest
- Wheel barrel Race
- Horseshoes
- Dunk Tank
July 3, 1985 – 36 years ago
Sonoma County supervisors approved and appropriated $200,000 for a memorial building in Cloverdale.
Cloverdale City Council passed an ordinance extending the one-hour parking limit to Main and Second Streets. There had been unlimited time parking on these streets previously. The parking limit goes into effect immediately. It will be unlawful for a vehicle to park on either side of Main Street between Lake and Broad Streets or on either side of East Second Street between North West Street and North Main Streets for a period of time in excess of one hour between 8 am and 6 pm except Sundays and holidays.
