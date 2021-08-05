August 7, 1909 – 137 years ago:
A special meeting of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce will be held. At this meeting the Chamber will take up the matter of sending a wine exhibit from Cloverdale to the Alaska-Yukon Exhibition at Seattle. It will be forwarded along with exhibits from Santa Rosa and other sections of the county. The plan is to make Sonoma County’s exhibit a comprehensive one.
Everyone interested in the progress of Cloverdale should attend the meeting of citizens and stockholders of the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Association next Monday. The meeting will be held at Humbert’s Opera House, and a large attendance is expected. The rebuilding of the pavilion is something that all should feel a deep interest in, and for that reason citizens should not fail to be present and give a free expression of their view. A building surpassing the old in architectural beauty, and one that will be more nearly fireproof is desired.
August 6, 1959 – 62 years ago
Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce will sound out sentiment in the community on a proposed airport here. The chairman of airport location and development has named a number of businessmen to assist in making a survey of sentiment in the community.
Approximately 200,000 pounds of steam per hour are being produced from two wells which have been drilled at the Big Geysers by the Thermal Power Co. It was also announced that the company’s first unit of its 12,500 kilowatt plant to be built at the Big Geysers, will supply well over Pacific Gas & Electric Company’s requirements of 250,000 pounds an hour. Thermal No. 8, the third well to be drilled this year, is down to 550 feet. It was said that geological conditions encountered indicate sub-surface characteristics essentially similar to those found in the preceding drillings.
August 8, 1984 –37 years ago
The Planning Commission voted 3-1 to grant Ultrapower a use permit and variance that will open way for construction of their 11-megawatt waste wood burning power plant. The decision came after hours of heated discussion, and a last minute announcement by city attorney that the Superior Court Judge had issued an injunction against the city forbidding them to issue a building permit until after September 17. The city will now have to demonstrate to the judge why an environmental impact report was not required, despite the public controversy.
Zola’s restaurant (102 S. Cloverdale Blvd.), already known for its fine California continental cuisine and sophisticated atmosphere, is adding yet another feature – live music every Friday night. Owner Zola Nichol made the announcement saying that there was a definite need for live entertainment, and there’s no place to dance.
