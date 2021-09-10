September 12, 1885 – 136 years ago
An item is going the rounds to the effect that the first wedding in America was that of Edward Wilson and Susanna White of Plymouth in 1625. The groom doubtless wore the time-honored conventional suit of black. What the public would like to know, what did the bride wear.
An enterprising butcher advertised himself as a “professional slayer and artistic dissector.”
Dead sea-lions strew the beach near Mendocino City. Fishermen kill them in order to protect the salmon.
T. S. Baldwin, a tight rope walker and trapeze performer, gave an open air exhibition to our people last Monday. His feats were very good.
September 8, 1960 – 61 years ago
Construction of a community hospital in Cloverdale, with the assistance of federal and state funds, is a very remote possibility. This is the conclusion reached by the civic affairs committee of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce. The state is divided into 110 areas on the basis of need for hospital financing. Cloverdale is located between the Santa Rosa and Ukiah areas. Both areas now have an excess of hospital beds in proportion to the population. Cloverdale is in 54th place on the priority hospital list along with 56 other areas of the state. The committee concluded that the financial obstacles in promoting a community type hospital makes it logical to assume it would have to be financed by private capital.
September 11, 1985 – 36 years ago
The Cloverdale School Board took the first steps toward implementing a district master plan, including refurbishing of existing properties and possible construction of new facilities. Projects under consideration include building a bus barn, improved parking at Jefferson and work on the CHS football field.
April showers may bring spring flowers but fall rains can spell disaster for the grape crop. Recent rains are already posing a serious problem for local growers. Grape sugars are still low and the grapes are not fully mature. The hot spell earlier this summer really hurt, and the grape bunches are loose and not developed. Approximately two percent of the harvest is in at Italian Swiss Colony, and that is coming only from the early growers. The crush could be down as much as 50% percent if the weather does not cooperate.
